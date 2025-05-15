Google's upcoming Android 16 will feature enhanced Factory Reset Protection (FRP) to combat theft. This upgraded FRP will render stolen phones virtually unusable if reset without the owner's credentials, making them worthless to thieves.

Google recently presented The Android Show: I/O Edition in advance of I/O 2025, where it unveiled the first glimpse at Wear OS 6, Android 16, and forthcoming Gemini features. The future mobile safety and theft prevention is one aspect that the firm highlighted in its presentation. Google's Factory Reset prevention (FRP) includes the improved theft prevention, which will be available with Android 16.

Google claims that this new FRP upgrade, which is scheduled to be released later this year, will essentially render stolen Android phones worthless if they are reset without the owner's consent. At the moment, the FRP function is triggered when a device is reset using Google's Find My Device or recovery mode. Following such a reset, the Android phone requests the screen lock or prior Google account information before it can be configured once more.

By preventing unauthorized users from reusing or reselling stolen gadgets, this method already deters theft. The setup wizard, for example, was circumvented by thieves in recent years, allowing for limited usage of the gadget or at least the appearance of capability, which made it simpler for them to sell it to second-hand purchasers.

This issue is allegedly resolved by the new, more robust FRP system. Android will soon identify whether the setup wizard is skipped after a reset, as was hinted at during The Android Show. The system will proactively initiate another factory reset if it notices this and ask the user to confirm ownership by inputting their old Google account information or locking their screen.

Although Google has not disclosed many specifics about this latest upgrade, it appears that the authentication procedure may persist and effectively render the stolen phone useless until the legitimate owner inputs the passcode.

This update is demonstrated in a screenshot distributed during the event. "This device was reset but authentication failed during setup," is the warning that appears. Reset the smartphone and input your Google Account information or the device's prior screen lock to use it. This implies that unless ownership is confirmed, the gadget won't even permit basic functions like making emergency calls or accessing settings. Essentially, the phone loses its usefulness.

Google has not stated if the advanced FRP improvements will be included in the first stable version of Android 16 or whether they will be included in a later upgrade this year.