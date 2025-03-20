Google introduces ‘Canvas’ in Gemini AI, Here's what it can do | Sundar Pichai shares demo video (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Google has revealed new Gemini app features. The app's ability to assist users with ideation, research, and content creation is improved by these additional features. Gemini may now create prototypes and modify documents in real time. Users may write and modify code or documents using the new "Canvas" functionality, and changes are shown instantly. Additionally, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch of the Canvas and Audio Overview capabilities for the Gemini app on social networking platform X.

What did Sundar Pichai say on Canvas?

Pichai just posted on X, saying: "Today we're bringing Audio Overview to the @GeminiApp and launching Canvas. Using Audio Overview, create podcasts from documents, presentations, and Deep Research reports. Or use Canvas to build a document or code project; it quickly generates prototypes and allows real-time editing with Gemini."

A little video that shows how these new capabilities will function in the Gemini app is also included in the post. In the post's comments, Pichai also provided information on the features' accessibility to Gemini app users. "All users can access Canvas, and Audio Overview is launching in English with additional languages to follow," Pichai added.

What do we know about Canvas?

Gemini's Canvas is an interactive platform for producing, editing, and sharing art. It lets users create drafts, make fast revisions, and write and modify code or documents in real time. It is intended to facilitate smooth cooperation and makes exporting to Google Docs simple.

Additionally, by facilitating code development, debugging, and explanation, the Gemini app will improve programming. Canvas helps students understand coding principles and expedites the coding process by allowing developers to quickly construct prototypes. Designing, editing, and sharing projects in one location is made simpler by Canvas's ability to produce and evaluate HTML/React code and web app prototypes.

Meanwhile, Audio Overview creates captivating, podcast-style conversations from papers, presentations, and Deep Research reports. Two AI hosts who condense material, make connections, and offer original insights will be able to have discussions thanks to Gemini. To obtain an Audio Overview for on-the-go summaries, users can submit files. In English, the function is already available to Gemini and Gemini Advanced customers worldwide; more languages will be added later.

