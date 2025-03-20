Google Pixel 9a with Tensor G4 chip launched in India: Check features, price and more

Read Full Article

Google has officially released the Pixel 9a smartphone in India and other international countries following months of speculations and leaks. Powered by the most recent Tensor G4 chipset, it is the company's newest addition to its midrange "a" line. Additionally, Google has committed seven years of software support, including Pixel Drops, operating system upgrades, and security fixes, for the smartphone, which comes with Android 15.

Google Pixel 9a: Features and specifications

The 6.3-inch Actua pOLED Full HD+ screen of the Google Pixel 9a has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel features Gorilla Glass 3 protection and can reach a maximum brightness of 2,700 nits. Additionally, a Titan M2 security chip and Google's fourth-generation Tensor G4 chip run the gadget.

Regarding optics, the Pixel 9a has a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 48MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone has a 13MP front camera on the front for video calls and selfies. Additionally, the gadget has a number of Pixel-only camera functions, including Best Take, Add Me, Face Unblur, and Magic Editor and Eraser.

The Pixel 9a's 5,100mAh battery can handle both 7.5W wireless (Qi) charging and 23W cable charging when paired with Google's 45W power adaptor.

Google Pixel 9a: Price, availability and colours

One version of the Google Pixel 9a costs Rs 49,999 and has 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. It will come in a variety of colours, including porcelain, peony, iris, and obsidian. Google has announced that the Pixel 9a will be available for purchase through its retail partners in India starting next month. Additionally, potential customers may take advantage of 24-month free EMI perks and limited-time cashback incentives of Rs 3,000.

Three months of Google One, three months of YouTube Premium, and six months of Fitbit Premium are also included with the Pixel 9a.

