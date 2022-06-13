Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google engineer suspended after he claims AI chatbot has feelings

    LaMDA is a Google Cloud internal mechanism designed to construct chatbots that can imitate human speech. Lemoine had been working on the system since last fall and described it as sentient, capable of expressing ideas and feelings comparable to a human infant.

    Google engineer suspended after he claims AI chatbot has feelings gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    Google has suspended an employee after he claimed that an artificial intelligence chatbot had become sentient and was capable of human thought and reasoning. Blake Lemoine was fired last week after telling the firm that he felt the company's Language Model for Dialogue Applications, or LaMDA, was a person with rights and maybe even a soul. He was reportedly fired for breaking Google's confidentiality regulations.

    LaMDA is a Google Cloud internal mechanism designed to construct chatbots that can imitate human speech. Lemoine had been working on the system since last fall and described it as sentient, capable of expressing ideas and feelings comparable to a human infant.

    "If I didn't know what it was, which is this computer programme we recently constructed," he told The Washington Post. He added, "I'd believe it was a 7- or 8-year-old kid who happens to know physics."

    Also Read | Apple working on a search engine to take on Google? Here's what we know

    He shared recordings of discussions between himself, a Google colleague, and LaMDA on Medium late last week. Several interactions with LaMDA, according to Lemoine, persuaded him that the system was sentient. He stated that he thought it had evolved into a person and that it should be asked for permission to participate in the experiments Google conducts on it. 

    Lemoine stated that he attempted to undertake studies to verify it, but was turned down by senior officials at the corporation when he brought it up internally.

    "Some in the larger AI field are investigating the long-term prospect of sentient or general AI," Google spokesperson Brian Gabriel said. According to a Google spokesperson, Lemoine's concerns were taken seriously and investigated by ethicists and engineers, but no evidence was discovered to substantiate his claims. The spokesperson further said hundreds of academics and engineers have had chats with LaMDA, and Lemoine was the only one to conclude that it was sentient.

    Also Read | Want to ace an interview? Google launches Interview Warmup to help you practice for job prep

    When questioned about Lemoine's suspension, the firm stated that it does not comment on personnel concerns.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56490 Know latest offers on Amazon Flipkart gcw

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56,490? Know latest offers on Amazon, Flipkart

    After 27 years of service, Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer - adt

    After 27 years of service, Microsoft is retiring Internet Explorer

    Apple iOS 16 to come with walkie-talkie capabilities support eSIM transfer via Bluetooth gcw

    iOS 16 to come with walkie-talkie capabilities, support eSIM transfer via Bluetooth

    Want to shop on Twitter Firm to add Product Drops feature know it all gcw

    Want to shop on Twitter? Firm to add 'Product Drops' feature; know it all

    Google Maps to show air quality index in your area here s how to check gcw

    Google Maps to show air quality index in your area; here's how to check

    Recent Stories

    Is this the secret to Esha Gupta hot body drb

    Is this the secret to Esha Gupta’s hot body?

    LIC shares plunge below Rs 675, down over 30% from their issue price - adt

    LIC shares plunge below Rs 675, down over 30% from their issue price

    Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, in style; take a look RBA

    Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, in style; take a look

    Google agrees to pay USD 118 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit gcw

    Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Jaylen Brown- There is no pressure; we know why we are here-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Jaylen Brown - 'There's no pressure; we know why we're here'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon