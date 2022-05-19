Want to ace an interview? Google launches Interview Warmup to help you practice for job prep

In response, Google introduced a new Interview Warmup website as part of its Grow with Google and Career Certificates efforts. Google Chrome for Mac, Windows, Android, and Safari for iOS already support it.

Being interviewed is arguably one of the most stressful aspects of landing a dream job. If you are a first-timer in a certain sector or have decided to attempt a different job, knowing you will be confronted with unusual inquiries might be stressful. When you're already in an interview, even the most basic questions might cause you to stutter if you're not prepared. In response, Google introduced a new Interview Warmup website as part of its Grow with Google and Career Certificates efforts. Google Chrome for Mac, Windows, Android, and Safari for iOS already support it.

The website's goal is straightforward. You will be given interview questions to respond in order to get insights. This manner, interview-conscious individuals may become aware of how they respond to interview questions and determine if there are any areas in which they can improve before going into a genuine interview session.

Users will input their answers to the questions by speaking them aloud. It use artificial intelligence to transcribe your responses in real time, albeit its capabilities will be focused on the context of your responses rather than your delivery (e.g., sound, intonation, pauses, etc.). The website, according to the corporation, is intended primarily for Google Career Certificates but is "open for everyone to use and features broad questions applicable to numerous disciplines."

According to the Interview Warmup website, its questions may be used to a broad range of professions and industries, including data analytics, e-commerce, IT support, project management, UX design, and general.

The questions will be separated into many categories, including background questions, situational questions, and technical questions. They will be shown to you one at a time. You must click the Answer button to submit your input (which will be automatically transcribed), and then you may opt to move on to the next one or repeat it.

You will then be presented the answers. According to Google, none of the replies will be assessed in order to help you "grow your confidence in a judgment-free zone." They will provide three sorts of insights: Words that are often used, job-related terms, and talking points

Interview Warmup isn't the first website created by a firm like Google to aid people in obtaining work. Microsoft also recently collaborated with 50 other organisations to launch the Neurodiversity Career Connector, a website offering job ads from various employers in the United States.

