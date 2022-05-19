Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to ace an interview? Google launches Interview Warmup to help you practice for job prep

    In response, Google introduced a new Interview Warmup website as part of its Grow with Google and Career Certificates efforts. Google Chrome for Mac, Windows, Android, and Safari for iOS already support it.

    Want to ace an interview Google launches Interview Warmup to help you practice for job prep gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 19, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    Being interviewed is arguably one of the most stressful aspects of landing a dream job. If you are a first-timer in a certain sector or have decided to attempt a different job, knowing you will be confronted with unusual inquiries might be stressful. When you're already in an interview, even the most basic questions might cause you to stutter if you're not prepared. In response, Google introduced a new Interview Warmup website as part of its Grow with Google and Career Certificates efforts. Google Chrome for Mac, Windows, Android, and Safari for iOS already support it.

    The website's goal is straightforward. You will be given interview questions to respond in order to get insights. This manner, interview-conscious individuals may become aware of how they respond to interview questions and determine if there are any areas in which they can improve before going into a genuine interview session.

    Users will input their answers to the questions by speaking them aloud. It use artificial intelligence to transcribe your responses in real time, albeit its capabilities will be focused on the context of your responses rather than your delivery (e.g., sound, intonation, pauses, etc.). The website, according to the corporation, is intended primarily for Google Career Certificates but is "open for everyone to use and features broad questions applicable to numerous disciplines."

    Also Read | Google showcases smart glasses prototype with real-time language translation

    According to the Interview Warmup website, its questions may be used to a broad range of professions and industries, including data analytics, e-commerce, IT support, project management, UX design, and general.

    The questions will be separated into many categories, including background questions, situational questions, and technical questions. They will be shown to you one at a time. You must click the Answer button to submit your input (which will be automatically transcribed), and then you may opt to move on to the next one or repeat it.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch announced, to launch with Pixel 7 smartphone

    You will then be presented the answers. According to Google, none of the replies will be assessed in order to help you "grow your confidence in a judgment-free zone." They will provide three sorts of insights: Words that are often used, job-related terms, and talking points

    Interview Warmup isn't the first website created by a firm like Google to aid people in obtaining work. Microsoft also recently collaborated with 50 other organisations to launch the Neurodiversity Career Connector, a website offering job ads from various employers in the United States.

    Also Read | Noise cancellation, long battery life and more: Google announces new Pixel Buds Pro

    Last Updated May 19, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details - adt

    LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details

    Vedantu joins Netflix Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees gcw

    Vedantu joins Netflix, Unacademy as edtech firm sacks over 400 employees

    Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines? - adt

    Who is Pieter Elbers, the next CEO of IndiGo airlines?

    HDFC offering home loan within 2 minutes through WhatsApp check how gcw

    HDFC offering home loan within 2 minutes through WhatsApp; check how

    5G has tremendous potential for creating new jobs in India: Telecom Secretary - adt

    5G has tremendous potential for creating new jobs in India: Telecom Secretary

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 14 series launch date leaked likely to take place in September gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 series launch date leaked, to take place in September

    Monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts; first US case identified in 2022 - adt

    Monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts; first US case identified in 2022

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry raging form helps Golden State Warriors crush Dallas Mavericks in Game 1-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Steph Curry helps Warriors crush Mavericks in Game 1

    Gyanvapi mosque case Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court SC to resume hearing gcw

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Survey report submitted in sealed cover before Varanasi court, SC to resume hearing

    LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details - adt

    LPG rates increased again, Domestic cylinder crosses Rs 1,000 mark, read details

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon