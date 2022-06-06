Apple working on a search engine to take on Google? Here's what we know

According to the blogger, Apple will establish its own search engine to compete with Google. Scoble stated in a series of tweets that the Apple search engine will be operational by January 2023 at the very latest.

Cupertino-based firm Apple is developing on its own search engine in a fresh move to fight with its major competition Google, as per latest reports. According to a story quoting tech writer Robert Scoble, Apple will unveil the new search engine during next year's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2023).

According to the blogger, Apple will establish its own search engine to compete with Google. Scoble stated in a series of tweets that the Apple search engine will be operational by January 2023 at the very latest. Scoble stated in a TechRadar post that he obtained the information partially through chats with informants and partly by deduction.

Scoble also claims in the paper that the WWDC 2022, which begins today, will be "the most costly product launch of all time." According to him, Apple may unveil the search engine in January of next year. While an Apple search engine is something we have not heard about in the past. Given Google's penetration, it will be difficult for any firm to achieve that level in the foreseeable future.

However, because Apple's goods are among the most popular in the world, the business can quickly gain millions of users just by making its new search engine the default on all devices such as iPhones and MacBooks.

Apple is slated to begin its WWDC 2022 keynote address today. The business plans to release iOS 16, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9, macOS 13, and further software-based products. Apple is also expected to release realityOS, the software for the highly anticipated mixed reality headset.

According to reports, Apple may potentially unveil the new Apple M2 processor during tonight's address, as well as the next-generation MacBook Air and a new Mac Mini model. The Apple M2 processor, which has been in the news for a while, is rumoured to power both the 2022 MacBook Air and Mac Mini.

