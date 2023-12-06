Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Apple now considers THIS first-gen iPhone as 'vintage'

    Apple keeps adding old products to its list of vintage and obsolete products, and the latest one to join the club is the first-generation iPhone SE. iPhone SE has made it to Apple's Vintage products list, and now joins iPhone 6S. Here's what it means.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Apple continues to add antique and defunct devices to its list, and the most recent addition is the first-generation iPhone SE. This 4-inch gadget was inspired by the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S.

    The iPhone SE is now considered a vintage product, according to MacRumors, because it has been seven years since its debut. The phone was released in 2016 and was available until the end of 2018. That implies it has been five years since it was last sold, which qualifies it for vintage classification.

    For those who are unaware, after a product has reached the end of its life cycle, Apple categorises it as Obsolete or Vintage.

    Products are considered vintage "when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago," and products are considered obsolete "when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago," and as a result, "Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products," and service providers cannot order parts for repairs. You can send them to third-party repair businesses that are not associated with Apple for repairs. However, parts and repairs may be limited in availability.

    Despite being a nice product, the iPhone SE with its 4-inch IPS Retina HD display was appreciated by small phone lovers, as it offered the same internals as the iPhone 6S but in a smaller form factor, and at a cheaper price point.  It has a dual-core Apple A9 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel main camera capable of recording 4K video. Furthermore, the phone has TouchID for biometrics, which allows for simple authentication.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
