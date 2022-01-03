  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gmail hack: Here's how you can delete all your unwanted emails

    There are many people who have years of unread emails that are filling up Google's free storage space. Here is a simple hack to clear all your unwanted emails.

    Gmail hack Heres how you can delete all your unwanted emails gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Have you ever wondered if Gmail can remove some of your junk emails automatically? There are many people who have years of unread emails that are filling up Google's free storage space. The search engine giant only provides a total of 15GB for all Google accounts, including Gmail, Drive, Photos, and others. When the free cloud storage capacity is depleted, customers must pay Rs 1,100 per year for 100GB.  Those who do not want to spend money on this will have to remove some of their data; there are ways to effortlessly delete undesired images and videos as well, but this article will focus on how your Gmail may automatically delete emails that you do not want to keep. There is a tool called filters for auto-deletion that is simple to use and performs exactly what you want it to do.

    Here's how to automatically delete emails

    Step 1: Launch Gmail on your computer or laptop.
    Step 2: In the search box, look for the filters icon. Simply tap on it.
    Note: If the icon is not visible to you, look for it in the settings section > "Filters and blacklisted addresses" tab. After that, simply touch the "Create a new filter" button.
    Step 3: You'll notice the word "From" printed on top. Simply input the name or email address of those emails that aren't critical. For example, if you don't want emails from Zomato, Swiggy, Facebook, or LinkedIn, simply enter the respective email address.
    Note: It is usually preferable to provide an email id rather than simply a name since if any of your emails have the same name, Gmail may delete them all. If you just want Gmail to remove emails from certain senders, enter their entire email address.
    Step 4: Once you've completed this, simply click Create filter and then "Delete it."
    Step 5: After that, simply click on Create filter once again. You're all set now.

    Also Read | WhatsApp to introduce new feature which lets users search nearby hotels, grocery, clothing stores

    It should be noted that this function does not remove any of your previous emails and is only for future emails. When the user creates a filter, Gmail will erase it automatically. The user can always remove the filters you've created. Simply navigate to Settings > Filters and blacklisted addresses to accomplish this. The user will be able to change or delete filters from this page. This procedure will keep your Gmail in good working order. The user will have to do this manually for older emails. But don't panic; there is a simple technique to remove the majority of the emails at once. Simply type your name or email address in the search field, and Gmail will display all of the emails you've received. After that, just choose the "All" option at the top and click the delete icon. 

    Also Read | India in top 5 nations to receive maximum spam calls, suggests Truecaller report

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian origin Ashok Elluswamy first employee to be hired for Tesla Autopilot team says Elon Musk gcw

    Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy first employee to be hired for Tesla's Autopilot team, says Elon Musk

    UPI payment fraud Heres how you can secure your transactions gcw

    UPI payment fraud: Here's how you can secure your transactions

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has to say to students who want to succeed in life Read details gcw

    Here's what Tesla CEO Elon Musk has to say to students who want to succeed in life; Read details

    WhatsApp bans 17 dot 5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021 reveals compliance report gcw

    WhatsApp bans 17.5 lakh accounts in India in November 2021, reveals compliance report

    Apple iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon gcw

    Apple's iPhone 13 named as the most popular smartphone on Amazon

    Recent Stories

    NEET PG admissions Centre seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of EWS quota case gcw

    NEET-PG admissions: Centre seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of EWS quota case

    US allies to respond decisively if Russia invades Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez - ADT

    US, allies to 'respond decisively' if Russia invades: Joe Biden assures Ukrainian prez

    Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design features bluetooth limitations Details inside gcw

    Apple sheds light on AirPods 3 design, features, bluetooth limitations; Details inside

    Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here SCJ

    Mouni Roy enters 2022 in an animal print bikini, check out her pictures here

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Ben Stokes rubbishes rumours of England's Test captaincy, backs Joe Root to continue-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Ben Stokes rubbishes rumours of England's Test captaincy, backs Joe Root to continue

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon