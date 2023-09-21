Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page goes live; offers on iPhones, other gadgets to be announced soon

    On the official website, a page for the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is available but it's only a teaser. According to the portal, the sale date will be revealed soon. 

    Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 page goes live offers on iPhones other gadgets to be announced soon gcw
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale page is live on the official website, but this is just a teaser page. According to the website, the sale date will be revealed soon. According to the description, the sale will probably begin in the first few days of October, and some items will receive significant price cuts. Given that the e-commerce behemoth is offering massive savings on a variety of goods as well as mobile devices weeks before the Diwali holiday, this will probably be one of the largest Flipkart deals of the year.

    The sale website for Flipkart's Big Billion Days event shows that smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and iPhones, would be offered at the lowest price ever. The company hasn't revealed the names of the devices, but the teaser page confirmed that the iPhone deals will be revealed on October 1. 

    On October 3 and October 6, respectively, promotions on Samsung and Realme phones will become available. Fans of Redmi phones must wait until October 7 and those interested in Oppo discounts must wait until October 8. On October 8, Flipkart also intends to release Poco phone offers.

    A 50 to 80 percent discount on laptops and smartwatches is also promised by Flipkart during its Big Billion Days event. This may be the ideal opportunity for individuals who have been waiting to purchase TVs and other goods at a discount because Flipkart will be providing discounts of up to 80%. On the marketplace, several of the well-known 4K Smart TVs will be discounted by up to 75%.

    During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, there will also be Rush Hours offers, Bumper Value Hours, Super Value Combos, and more. The rest of the information is not yet known.

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
