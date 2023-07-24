JioBook laptop tipped to launch on July 31, reveals Amazon teaser

​​​​​​Reliance Jio is gearing up to launch a new JioBook laptop in India on July 31. Amazon has published a teaser on its website, revealing key features too. The affordable Jio laptop has support for 4G connectivity and an octa-core processor.

A new JioBook laptop from Reliance Jio is about to be released in India. On its website, Amazon has posted a teaser that indicates the laptop will be available on July 31. This may be an updated version of the JioBook, which the business first released back in October of last year, or Reliance might have plans to continue selling the older model through Amazon. The 2022 JioBook laptop was only offered at Reliance Digital retail locations. There is currently little clarity, as Amazon just states that the "all-new JioBook" will launch by the end of this month and that it has also disclosed some of the device's main features.

According to the Amazon teaser, the new JioBook laptop will look just like the one that the business unveiled in October of last year. It is small in size and available in blue. The laptop is advertised as being "designed for all ages productivity, entertainment, and play." It boasts 4G networking support and an octa-core CPU that, according to the manufacturer, can manage multitasking between programmes, high-definition video streaming, and more.

The teaser also states that the newest Jio laptop is extremely lightweight, weighing only 990 grammes. According to Amazon, it can provide consumers a battery that will last all day. The remaining information, which will probably be made public on July 31 on launch day, is still unclear.

Recall that the 2022 JioBook was designed with those on a tight budget who wanted a laptop for simple tasks like browsing, learning, and other things in mind. The 11.6-inch HD display on the JioBook, which became available in October, is a feature. This one includes wide bezels and a front-facing 2-megapixel camera for video chats.

It is supported by an Adreno 610 GPU and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Because it only has 2GB of RAM, multitasking won't run smoothly on this. It is available with 32GB of extendable, 128GB-capable eMMC storage. The business says that JioOS, which powers the Jio laptop, is well-optimized for lag-free operation. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, which Reliance Jio claims can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge.