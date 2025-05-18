Apple has blocked Fortnite's return to iOS, defying a court ruling and the EU's Digital Markets Act. This prevents millions of iPhone and iPad users from playing and impacts Epic Games' mobile revenue.

Fortnite is once again inaccessible on iPhones and iPads after Apple prevented its return to the iOS ecosystem, exacerbating the ongoing spat between Apple and Epic Games.

Epic Games recently sought to relaunch Fortnite for iOS in the United States and the European Union, but Apple rejected the submission, thereby barring the game's return to both the App Store and Epic's own iOS store. The official Fortnite account on X (previously Twitter) confirmed the development, noting that Apple refused the submission, stopping the game's release in both countries. As a result, Fortnite is currently unavailable for iPhones and iPads globally.

This move follows a partly judicial decision in 2023 that permitted developers such as Epic to redirect consumers to other payment platforms. However, Apple has strict control over how apps are distributed and monetized on its platforms. According to Epic, the current prohibition goes against the spirit of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which allows third-party app stores but still requires Apple's approval for distribution.

All about the legal battle

The disagreement began in August 2020, when Epic authorized direct payments in the Fortnite app, circumventing Apple's in-app purchase mechanism and the 30% fee. Apple replied by taking Fortnite from the App Store, causing Epic to file an antitrust complaint. Though the courts provided Epic some relief by permitting connections to external payments, Apple maintained control over app distribution, creating possibility for friction.

What does it mean for the players?

The current restriction prevents Fortnite from being installed or updated on iOS devices, excluding millions of gamers who use iPhones or iPads. This affects not just gaming accessibility, but also cross-platform play with users on other devices.

Epic is also expected to lose mobile income, since iOS was formerly a significant source of in-game sales. The business has not specified when or if Fortnite would come to iOS. Until regulatory clarification arises or the two sides strike a new deal, Fortnite's exclusion from iOS seems to remain.