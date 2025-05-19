Apple has not yet commented on the issue, and it is unclear when ‘Fortnite’ will return for iOS users.

The fight between Apple (AAPL) and Epic Games has flared up again. ‘Fortnite’ is no longer available on iOS platforms globally, including in the U.S. App Store and third-party stores in the European Union.

Epic Games, backed by Tencent (TCEHY), said on Friday that Apple had rejected its latest submission of ‘Fortnite’ for the App Store in the U.S. and blocked distribution via Epic’s own store in the EU. That move effectively halts all access to the game on iPhones worldwide. Apple has not publicly commented.

“Apple has blocked our Fortnite submission so we cannot release to the U.S. App Store or to the Epic Games Store for iOS in the European Union. Now, sadly, Fortnite on iOS will be offline worldwide until Apple unblocks it,” it said in a post on X.

The rejection follows Epic’s attempt to reintroduce ‘Fortnite’ to the U.S. App Store earlier this month after a legal ruling barred Apple from blocking developers who offer links to external payment systems. However, Apple has appealed that decision.

Since Epic’s U.S. developer account was terminated in 2020, after it added its payment mechanism in violation of Apple’s App Store terms, it relied on an EU-based developer account to try to relaunch ‘Fortnite’ under the region’s new Digital Markets Act. The DMA requires Apple to allow third-party app stores on iOS.

‘Fortnite’ briefly returned to iOS in the EU through alternative marketplaces like the Epic Games Store and AltStore PAL. However, Epic said the game has again been blocked, though it is unclear whether Apple directly removed it or if Epic pulled it in anticipation of rejection.

“Apple’s App Review team should be free to review all submitted apps promptly and accept or reject according to the plain language of their guidelines. App Review shouldn’t be weaponized by senior management as a tool to delay or obstruct competition, due process, or free speech,” wrote Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney in a post on X.

Apple’s stock edged 0.18% higher in pre-market trade on Friday, while Tencent’s stock was down over 2.5%.

Apple’s shares are down 15% this year but have gained more than 12% over the past 12 months. Tencent’s shares, on the other hand, have gained 24% this year and 28% over the past 12 months.

