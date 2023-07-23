Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Realme C51 tipped to feature 50MP dual rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery & more

    Realme C51: The leaked renders suggest carbon black and mint green shades for the upcoming Realme C-series handset. It is shown to have a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter.

    Realme C51 tipped to feature 50mp dual rear cameras 5000mah battery more gcw
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Realme C51 is inching towards its launch in India as its renders and key specifications have surfaced on the web. The upcoming Realme C-series smartphone is expected to come in carbon black and mint green, according to leaked renderings. The selfie camera is seen to be housed in a waterdrop-style notch display on the front of the device. According to reports, the Realme C51 has a Unisoc T612 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It is rumoured to include twin rear cameras with a 50-megapixel resolution and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

    The leaked renderings show the device with a water drop-style display and thin bezels in carbon black and mint green colour choices. The forthcoming smartphone is revealed to offer Apple's dynamic island-like Mini Capsule feature, just as the previously released Realme C55 and Realme Narzo N53. It looks to have an LED flash and a twin rear camera system on the back. On the left edge, you can see the power button and the volume rockers set up.

    According to the reports, the Realme C51 would have a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and run Realme UI T-edition based on Android 13. It is anticipated that a Unisoc T612 SoC would power it, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Through the Extended RAM option, the available RAM may be increased to 8GB, and a microSD card can increase the internal storage by up to 2TB.

    The Realme C51 is rumoured to include two back cameras, one with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and the other with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It could have a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. 

    According to reports, it comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging. A fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm headphone jack could be included. Realme hasn't yet officially announced the Realme C51's debut, yet. The phone has already been mentioned on several certification websites.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
