    Elon Musk threatens to sue Twitter staff for leaking information to media: Report

    Elon Musk has reportedly threatened to sue Twitter employees who leak company information to the media, and has told them to sign a pledge indicating they've understood him clearly. He said that occasional slip ups are understandable "but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media" with the intent to harm Twitter "will receive the response it deserves".

    Elon Musk threatens to sue Twitter staff for leaking information to media Report
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, is not happy with leaks. Employees at Twitter have received yet another warning from him not to reveal proprietary material to the media or face legal repercussions. The employees must sign a commitment confirming their understanding, according to Musk.

    "As indicated by the many detailed disclosures of secret Twitter information, a few people at our firm continue to operate in a manner adverse to the company's interests and in breach of their NDA," Musk allegedly said in a letter to staff, according to Platformer's report.

    "This will only be said once: If you obviously and intentionally break the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept culpability to the fullest extent of the law & Twitter will immediately pursue damages," he continued.

    The email from the richest man in the world stated that while occasional mistakes may be overlooked, "sending thorough facts to the media... would receive the reaction it deserves." Additionally, he requested that his staff members confirm that they understand the instructions by signing a commitment. 

    A increasing number of lawsuits are being filed against Twitter on the circumstances of those terminations, and there is even a claim that Elon Musk unlawfully turned office space into bedrooms so that employees may stay on-site.

    In the meanwhile, two female Twitter staff members have filed a class-action complaint against the Elon Musk-led business, alleging that Twitter is in violation of federal and California state laws that forbid gender discrimination in the workplace. The multi-billionaire businessman is presently revealing Twitter's internal procedures during the 2020 US presidential election, which might entail influence from senior officials.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
