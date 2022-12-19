Elon Musk should resign! Latest poll shows 57.5% people wants him to step down

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk started a poll asking users if he should quit as Twitter head and also assured them that he will abide by the poll results. Elon Musk's poll has ended and the result has come. As per the poll, Twitter users want Musk to step down as the Twitter head.

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 8:35 PM IST

    The drama surrounding Elon Musk on Twitter seems never-ending. Earlier on Monday, Musk created a poll on Twitter asking followers if they thought he should stand down as the company's CEO. The answers were yes or no.

    The poll is now over, and the result is in. Twitter users, according to the poll, want Musk to leave his position as the company's CEO. On Twitter, almost 57.5% of users voted for Musk to resign, while 42.5% still support his continued leadership of the firm. In the survey, more than 1.7 crore Twitter users participated.

    Will Musk actually resign as CEO of the business at this point, or is this simply another publicity gimmick by the billionaire? That moment will tell.

    As the only member of the board at the moment, Musk is also closely following every team that works for Twitter under his direction. As soon as he assumed control of Twitter in October, the billionaire sacked the majority of the senior personnel, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, legal director Vijay Gadde, and many more. Nearly 5000 staff have left Twitter since Musk took ownership, some of whom were let go while others left with severance money. Working closely with Musk in this "hardcore" workplace environment is challenging for the current Twitter staff.

    Since November 2021, Musk has sold more than $39 billion of Tesla shares. Musk, who saw his net worth tumble by more than $100 billion in 2022, has been replaced by Bernard Arnault, the chief executive of luxury brand Louis Vuitton's parent company LVMH, as the world's richest man.

