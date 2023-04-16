Elon Musk may soon launch artificial intelligence company called X.AI: Report

Twitter chief Elon Musk is all set to venture into artificial intelligence with his new AI company called X.AI. Musk, who has previously expressed concerns about the development of AI, has reportedly hired two former DeepMind researchers.

Elon Musk is about to launch his new artificial intelligence firm after signing an open letter asking for a halt to AI systems for at least six months. X.AI Corp is a new artificial intelligence (AI) business that the multibillionaire entrepreneur has launched, according to media reports in The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times.

According to a state document, Musk is listed as the only director and Jared Birchall, the director of his family's offices, is listed as the secretary of the new Nevada-incorporated firm. Igor Babuschkin and two other former DeepMind researchers have apparently been hired by Musk, who has previously expressed reservations about the advancement of AI, to head the new endeavour.

The specifics of the X.AI Corp remain unknown, but prior reports indicate that Musk is concentrating on building "truth-seeking" AI models and aiming to create a competitor to ChatGPT, the well-known AI language model. Musk has criticised ChatGPT, claiming that it is political biassed, and has argued in favour of its regulation.

Musk stated in a 2019 interview with MIT Technology Review that "nobody would suggest that we allow anyone to just build nuclear warheads if they want" and that "the danger of AI is much greater than the danger of nuclear warheads by a lot."

Musk allegedly spent $10 million on 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) for AI research at one of Twitter's data centres. According to The Times, he is reportedly in discussions with Tesla and SpaceX investors about raising capital for his new business.

Remember that Musk is not a newcomer to the field of artificial intelligence. In 2015, he helped create OpenAI, a non-profit research group devoted to the creation of amiable AI. The business that created ChatGPT, the popular chatbot, is called OpenAI. It remains to be seen how X.AI Corp will fare in the highly competitive AI market, and whether it will be successful in developing a rival to ChatGPT.

