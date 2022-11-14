Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk-led Twitter fires 4,400 contract workers without informing them: Report

    Last week, Elon Musk fired 50 per cent of Twitter's staff, which is somewhere around 3500. A recent report suggests Musk fired thousands of more employees over the weekend.  Twitter hasn’t officially revealed any details related to the recent round of layoffs yet.

    Elon Musk led Twitter fires 4400 contract workers without informing them Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Elon Musk has been under fire since he acquired Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal. The tech entrepreneur has drawn criticism for the most recent updates to the microblogging site as well as for firing over 50% of the whole staff, which comprises roughly 3,800 workers. According to recent claims from Platformer and Axios, it now seems that the layoff wasn't sufficient as Musk has reportedly fired at least 4,400 contract employees.

    According to Casey Newton of Platformer's tweet "Contractors are just losing access to Slack and email; there is no notification at all. When their employees abruptly vanished from the system, managers realised something was wrong."

    Also Read | No WFH, 40 hours per week: Elon Musk to employees, warns staff to prepare for 'difficult times ahead'

    He stated in a tweet, "They heard nothing from their leaders. As of right moment, neither Twitter nor Musk have made any comments about the recent round of mass layoffs that began over the weekend. Many contract employees unexpectedly lost access to Twitter's internal systems, just like the previous round of layoffs, and discovered they were no longer employed by the firm."

    A manager wrote via the organization's internal Slack messaging system, "One of my contractors just was deactivated without warning in the middle of implementing crucial improvements to our kid safety protocols."

    Also Read | Elon Musk warns advertisers for pulling out, says 'thermonuclear name, shame is exactly what will happen'

    Questions on the current round of layoffs that began over the weekend have received no response from either Musk or Twitter. Many discovered they were no longer employed by the firm when they suddenly lost access to Twitter's internal systems.

    Also Read | Here's what India's 'first' Twitter user said on whether she will pay for blue tick

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp reportedly rolling out Do Not Disturb mode details here gcw

    WhatsApp reportedly rolling out ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode; Details here

    WhatsApp may soon block group alerts with more than 256 members gcw

    WhatsApp may soon block group alerts with more than 256 members

    Apple co founder s Steve Jobs ragged sandals go up for auction details here gcw

    Apple co-founder's Steve Jobs' ragged sandals go up for auction

    Vivo X90 series specs tipped online likely to launch on THIS date details here gcw

    Vivo X90 series specs tipped online, likely to launch on THIS date

    WhatsApp Communities available on Android iOS know how to use it other details gcw

    WhatsApp Communities is here! Know how to use it, other details

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani sexy bikini pictures: Actress' latest Instagram post is all about style and hotness RBA

    Disha Patani sexy bikini pictures: Actress' latest Instagram post is all about style and hotness

    Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Centre allowing Electoral Bonds sale for polls in Gujarat, HP AJR

    Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Centre allowing Electoral Bonds sale for polls in Gujarat, HP

    Childrens day 2022 Child artists who stole our hearts with their adorable performances this year sur

    Children's day 2022: Child artists who stole our hearts with their adorable performances this year

    Mega Meta layoff Mark Zuckerberg says he has been thoughtful about job cuts than Elon Musk gcw

    Mega Meta layoff: Zuckerberg says he has been thoughtful about job cuts than Elon Musk

    Setback for Kerala government; High Court quashes KUFOS Vice Chancellor Dr Riji John's Appointment

    Setback for Kerala government; High Court quashes KUFOS Vice Chancellor Dr Riji John's Appointment

    Recent Videos

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon