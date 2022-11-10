Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No WFH, 40 hours per week: Elon Musk to employees, warns staff to prepare for 'difficult times ahead'

    Elon Musk has sent his first email to Twitter’s staff, warning employees to prepare for “difficult times ahead” and putting an immediate end to remote work.  He also reportedly told employees that they were expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week and that he would only approve remote work on a case-by-case basis.  Read all details here.
     

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 6:40 PM IST

    Elon Musk, the newly appointed owner of Twitter Inc., sent his employees his first email late on Wednesday to warn them of "difficult times ahead." According to the email examined by the media portal, Musk claimed there was "no way to sugarcoat the news" about the economic outlook and how it will damage a firm that depends on advertising like Twitter.

    Elon Musk said remote work will no longer be allowed and employees will be expected to be in the office for at least 40 hours per week, subject to exceptions he himself would approve.

    Working from home isn't something Elon Musk likes very much. To recall, Musk had asked the Tesla staff to get back to work. If they didn't come back to work, he warned the staff with grave repercussions. Musk notified Tesla staff members through email that remote work is no longer an option.

    Since taking over as CEO of Twitter, Musk has let go of over half of the company's employees as well as the majority of its senior team. The cost of the Twitter Blue subscription has increased to $8 under the new leader, and user verification has been added. In the email, Musk expressed his desire for subscriptions to make up half of Twitter's revenue. People find it difficult to distinguish between a genuine profile and a phoney one thanks to Musk's new verification strategy. This is mainly due to the fact that anyone who is prepared to spend $8 or Rs 650 on Twitter may obtain a Blue tick.

    Musk's erratic administration of the website will also have an impact on Twitter's advertising income. As a result of Musk's acquisition and his plans to reduce moderation on the site, a number of significant businesses, including the insurance Allianz and the manufacturer Audi, have stopped their Twitter advertising expenditures.

