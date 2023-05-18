Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted

    In April 2023, a major Facebook advertising glitch caused businesses to overspend on their Facebook and Instagram promotions, prompting the platform to begin refunding advertisers' money.

    Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 18, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    A glitch Facebook has left several social media users red-faced after friend requests were unexpectedly sent to profiles they had viewed. Many uses Facebook to keep up with friends and family, but it can also be a way to check in on those who are not in your life anymore, such as an ex or old school mate.

    While this usually goes undetected, a bug on Facebook has exposed snoopers. It was triggered by the app's most recent update, which Facebook has apologised for. To see if you have also been spied on by someone you know, simply head to facebook.com/friends. 

    YouTube to start adding 30-second non-skippable ads? Here is what we know

    From there, click 'Friend Requests' in the left-hand tab followed by 'View send requests' to review the pending requests. 

    However, some users have noted on social media that unwanted friend requests have since disappeared - so it may be too late to catch any of your own profile snoopers.

    "We're notifying people about a recent update to the Facebook app that briefly caused Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly," the spokesperson said. "We've stopped this from happening and have cancelled any requests that were sent because of this error. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased, set to launch on June 1 | WATCH

    In August 2022, Facebook users reported that celebrity spam had flooded their feeds. The glitch was quickly resolved a few hours after it was first reported. A few months later, in April 2023, a major Facebook advertising glitch caused businesses to overspend on their Facebook and Instagram promotions, prompting the platform to begin refunding advertisers' money.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google to to start adding very long ads in YouTube Here is what we know gcw

    YouTube to start adding 30-second non-skippable ads? Here is what we know

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased set to launch on June 1 watch gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra flip smartphone teased, set to launch on June 1 | WATCH

    Nothing Phone 2 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset MAJOR specs revealed ahead of launch gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; MAJOR specs revealed

    Instagram rolls out new editing features for reels gifts feature more check details gcw

    Instagram rolls out new editing features for reels, gifts feature & more

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to launch in July

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects grace and elegance ADC

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects 'grace and elegance”

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh romantic song Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,’ goes viral-WATCH

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket anr

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official snt

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official

    7 simple ways to be happy MSW

    7 simple ways to be happy

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon