Embarrassing Facebook glitch exposes snoopers; here's how to see if you've been busted

A glitch Facebook has left several social media users red-faced after friend requests were unexpectedly sent to profiles they had viewed. Many uses Facebook to keep up with friends and family, but it can also be a way to check in on those who are not in your life anymore, such as an ex or old school mate.

While this usually goes undetected, a bug on Facebook has exposed snoopers. It was triggered by the app's most recent update, which Facebook has apologised for. To see if you have also been spied on by someone you know, simply head to facebook.com/friends.

From there, click 'Friend Requests' in the left-hand tab followed by 'View send requests' to review the pending requests.

However, some users have noted on social media that unwanted friend requests have since disappeared - so it may be too late to catch any of your own profile snoopers.

"We're notifying people about a recent update to the Facebook app that briefly caused Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly," the spokesperson said. "We've stopped this from happening and have cancelled any requests that were sent because of this error. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

In August 2022, Facebook users reported that celebrity spam had flooded their feeds. The glitch was quickly resolved a few hours after it was first reported. A few months later, in April 2023, a major Facebook advertising glitch caused businesses to overspend on their Facebook and Instagram promotions, prompting the platform to begin refunding advertisers' money.