Elon Musk's 2-year-old son, X, visits Twitter HQ; gets his own badge

    Elon Musk has a little sidekick during his days working at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. The Tesla CEO, 51, tweeted photos of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12 visiting him at one of his many professional endeavors.

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Elon Musk posted a picture of his two-year-old son X outside the San Francisco office of Twitter. One of Musk's 10 children, X a-Xii, was seen standing in front of a heart monument at Union Square in San Francisco.

    “X in beautiful San Francisco," Musk tweeted. He also shared a photo of X’s Twitter badge, which holds his photo, name and three dots in the place where his role would be listed. This is not the first time that the toddler has visited the Twitter headquarters.

    In October, Musk was seen chasing after X in his "war room" while he spoke with Trust and Safety lead Yoel Roth over the microblogging site's moderation guidelines.

    X Æ A-Xii, who is usually referred to as "X," is the son of Musk and Claire Elise Boucher, the musical artist also known by the name Grimes. Musk has 9 children, including a second child with Grimes who was born via surrogate last year.

    The "Chief Twit" has urged Twitter's surviving employees to commit to "very tough" work schedules after the company fired roughly half of its personnel last month.

    X has already been brought to Twitter's offices by Musk. Following Musk's announcement that he intended to proceed with the $44 billion acquisition, media reports suggested in October that the two-year-old was accompanying him on his first trip to Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.

