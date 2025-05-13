The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has officially launched, boasting a sleek 5.8mm design and weighing just 163g. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, it features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display.

We got our first glance at the svelte Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge during Tuesday's launch ceremony in Korea, marking the device's official arrival. It's nice to see the newest model in the Galaxy S25 series in its entirety because it has been in the news for months.

With this model, a stylish phone with high-end functionality, Samsung is setting a new standard. Similar to previous S25 versions, it utilizes the most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite processor; nonetheless, the design undergoes significant modifications, requiring certain hardware reductions.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Features and specifications

A 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with an adjustable refresh rate of 120 Hz is included on the smartphone. Along with other high-end display characteristics, the front screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

The phone's most notable feature is its innovative design, which has enabled the manufacturer to offer it a stylish 5.8mm thickness while maintaining one of the lowest weights in the market at 163 grams. Like the other Galaxy S25 series phones, it is rated IP68 to protect against water and dust.

The phone's battery has suffered as a result of its streamlined design; it only has a 3900mAh capacity and a 25W charging speed. The packaging does not contain the adaptor.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU powers the phone, which has 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. It comes with a One UI 7 version based on Android 15 and is guaranteed to get seven OS updates and security fixes from the manufacturer. The program also includes the Now Bar and the Galaxy AI suite of capabilities.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's thin form also means that it only has a 200MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 12MP camera on the front of the phone is used for video calls and selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price starts at $1,099 (Rs 93,000 approx) for the base variant, going up to $1,219 (Rs 1,04,000 approx) if you want the 512GB model. The Indian pricing for the Galaxy S25 Edge is yet to be revealed but we expect the details soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge pre-orders are already open and the sales will start from May 23, 2025.

Samsung does not have any rivals as such in this category as of today but rumours are heavily suggesting that Apple will have a big say in this battle of the slim with the supposed iPhone 17 Air model later this year.