    Microsoft global outage: Crowdstrike CEO explains logic behind what led to 'Blue Screen of Death'

    CrowdStrike's CEO explained the global outage in a blog post, providing a guide to fix the issue and a root cause analysis. The company confirmed the issue was not a cyberattack and has been resolved, affecting only systems that downloaded a faulty update during a specific time frame.

    CrowdStrike CEO explains logic behind global Microsoft outage anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    A malfunctioning software update from CrowdStrike, a US-based cybersecurity firm, triggered a global outage on Friday, affecting a broad range of critical infrastructure, including airlines, financial institutions, healthcare facilities, and stock markets. The glitch left millions of Windows computers worldwide unable to function for several hours, with some still experiencing issues.

    'Macrohard >> Microsoft': Elon Musk takes a dig at tech giant amid global cloud outage

    CrowdStrike's CEO, George Kurtz, has addressed the global outage in a blog post, providing insight into the potential cause and a step-by-step guide for customers to resolve the issue. The company has also conducted a thorough root cause analysis and emphasized that the incident was not a result of a cyberattack. Furthermore, CrowdStrike has confirmed that the issue has been fully resolved, and only systems that downloaded the faulty update during a specific time window (9:30 AM - 10:57 AM IST) were significantly impacted.

    "On July 19, 2024 at 04:09 UTC, as part of ongoing operations, CrowdStrike released a sensor configuration update to Windows systems. Sensor configuration updates are an ongoing part of the protection mechanisms of the Falcon platform. This configuration update triggered a logic error resulting in a system crash and blue screen (BSOD) on impacted systems," wrote Kurtz.

    The CEO claimed that the issue has been rectified, "The sensor configuration update that caused the system crash was remediated on Friday, July 19, 2024 05:27 UTC."

    "Customers running Falcon sensor for Windows version 7.11 and above, that was online between Friday, July 19, 2024 04:09 UTC and Friday, July 19, 2024 05:27 UTC, may be impacted. Systems running Falcon sensor for Windows 7.11 and above that downloaded the updated configuration from 04:09 UTC to 05:27 UTC – were susceptible to a system crash," said the blog post.
     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
