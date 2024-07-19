Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Macrohard >> Microsoft': Elon Musk takes a dig at tech giant amid global cloud outage

    Reactions have already started pouring in and one of the names that often stands out under such circumstances is Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk. Elon Musk has often taken such situations and tried to use them to his advantage, by mocking his rival brands.
     

    First Published Jul 19, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    The recent Microsoft global outage has swept across the globe. From malfunctioning devices to flight services, it has affected people from various walks of life.  This is arguably one of the biggest tech fiascos in the recent past, and, this includes the outage faced by Meta and its platform in the recent past. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's online humour has garnered notice once more, with a particular focus on Microsoft following a significant global outage that disrupted service for millions of customers. Musk made lighthearted remarks in which he compared the internet behemoth to a fictitious business called "Macrohard," implying that Microsoft performed worse.

    A prominent businessman, who is renowned for his open comments and social media usage, used the situation to ridicule the software industry leader. Musk frequently included humorous memes with his tweets, which quickly gained popularity and generated a whirlwind of online conversations and comments.

    Also Read | Explained: What caused dreaded 'Blue Screen of Death' on Windows and how affected users can resolve issue?

    Musk also emphasised the dependability of his own platform, X (previously known as Twitter), in a post when he retweeted a user who said, "This app still works when everything else is down."

    The huge disruptions created by the worldwide Microsoft outage have affected many different industries, and if they are not rectified quickly, they might develop into a major disaster. Three significant airlines operating in India—IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air—are battling technological problems that are interfering with reservations, check-ins, and flight information. Consequently, these airlines are now using manual passenger check-in procedures, which cause delays and hassles.

    Services, including critical providers like police and government, across the world have been affected. In India, SpiceJet has said it is experiencing "technical challenges" that have affected online ticket booking and check-in, as well as other functionalities. New airline Akasa Air and industry veterans IndiGo have put out similar messages. 

    There are reports of flights being grounded in Australia and the United States. The tech problem has affected banks and financial services also, with reports the London Stock Exchange has been impacted.

    Also Read | Microsoft Windows global outage: Airlines, Stock exchanges, media firms & more hit by blue screen message

