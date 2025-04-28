The CMF Phone 2 Pro, the first Pro model from Nothing's CMF brand, launches in India on April 28th. The event will also showcase new CMF Buds models and reveal key features like the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset and triple rear camera setup.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro India launch day is finally here, and we are eager to see if all the hype around the new mid-range device has any weight. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is the first Pro model in the brand's line and the second CMF phone model from Nothing. India is a key component of the larger plans for the global launch of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. New CMF Buds models will be introduced at the same launch event, but nothing is expected to bring them to market.

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch: When and where to watch event LIVE?

On Monday, April 28, Nothing will host the introduction of the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India. The main event will begin at 6:30 PM IST. The CMF by Nothing YouTube channel will be providing live coverage of the debut event, so you may tune in.

CMF Phone 2 Pro launch: What can you expect?

It has been verified that the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset powers the CMF Phone 2 Pro. The AI-powered Essential Space key, which debuted earlier this year with the Nothing Phone 3a series, is anticipated to be included with the CMF Phone.

A 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with two optical zooms, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a field of view of 119.5 degrees are all part of the triple back camera arrangement that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will have.

The Phone 2 Pro is anticipated to include an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and, most likely, Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. The design of the CMF Phone 2 Pro appears to have been improved as well, and the finishing probably receives some enhancements as well.

Based on its characteristics, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is estimated to cost roughly Rs 20,000 in India, according to tipster Yogesh Brar. According to the source, the base edition of the CMF Phone 2 Pro may come with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Although these figures are not yet official, they fit within Nothing’s CMF strategy of catering to budget-minded consumers. Interestingly, Brar’s original post on X (formerly Twitter) was removed shortly after it went live, leaving readers to draw their own conclusions.

For context, the CMF brand launched its first phone at Rs 15,999. Now, given, that the upcoming model carries a "Pro" label, a modest price increase was expected — something this latest leak seems to confirm.

The launch event will also draw some attention to the CMF Buds 2 portfolio, and the teasers indicate that CMF will offer some additional color options for the TWS earbuds. We will provide you with all the information while closely monitoring the CMF debut event.