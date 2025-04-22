Nothing will unveil the CMF Phone 2 Pro under its CMF sub-brand on April 28. The UK firm has released additional teasers showing the next handset's design as the actual launch date draws closer. It has been revealed that the CMF Phone 2 Pro will come with a dual-tone back panel and two color choices. Like the CMF Phone 1, it is probably going to have detachable back panels. It has previously been announced that the CMF Phone 2 Pro would have three back cameras, with the main sensor measuring 50 megapixels. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset will power it.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro's Flipkart landing page and Nothing's most recent postings on X (previously Twitter) provide a clear view of the phone's design. It features a dual-tone back design and is available in gray and CMF's trademark orange color variants.

The handset will come with detachable back panels, as seen by the screws on the panel. Like the CMF Phone 1, it seems to include an accessory point that accepts accessories like a lanyard or card holder.

The hole-punch display design and consistent bezels of the CMF Phone 2 Pro are on exhibit. It features a vertical twin array triple camera unit at the back. With its LED flash directly underneath it, the third lens is positioned on the side. Although the price range is not revealed, the firm asserts that the new phone will have the biggest and brightest display in its class.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Check out confirmed specifications

It has been confirmed that the phone will arrive with a triple-lens rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.57-inch sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and — most notably — a telephoto lens with optical zoom capabilities

The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor is proven to be a feature of the Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro in terms of performance. This processor, which offers better gameplay and power-efficient multitasking, is currently available in comparable sectors. Both CPU and GPU performance are expected to be noticeably better with the 7300 Pro than with the original CMF Phone, which used the Dimensity 7300 5G processor.

Nothing adds that the goal of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is to provide the "best gaming experience in the segment." According to the manufacturer, the CMF Phone 2 Pro can run well-known mobile games like BGMI at up to 120 frames per second, and a 1000Hz sampling rate improves touch responsiveness.

What else will be launching on April 28?

The launch of CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to take place on April 28. It will be announced alongside the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus earphones. It will come with a charger and a transparent case in the box.