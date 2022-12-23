Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Merry Christmas 2022: Wishes, images, WhatsApp/Facebook messages to share with your family and friends

    As Christmas is arriving people have started gearing up to celebrate the festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. People started decorating their houses with Christmas trees and lights and preparing delicacies like cakes, desserts and cookies for the festival. Here are some wishes and greetings for Christmas 2022, which you can send to your loved ones.

    We are all prepared to finish off another year with a huge Christmas party as it draws to a conclusion. Christmas will be here in two days. The environment's mary is rapidly spreading.

    The Christmas trees are all lighted up, and the atmosphere is joyful. The holiday season makes us all yearn to be with our friends and family.

    Here are some WhatsApp messages to send to your friends and family for those who are unable to catch up.

    Christmas 2022 wishes and messages

    1. This Christmas, you’re the best gift I could ask for.

    2. Wishing your holiday season be filled with sparkles of joy and love. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

    3. Merry Christmas! May your happiness be large and your bills, small.

    4. Merry Christmas! May this festive Christmas season bring you all the success in life.

    5. Wishing you nothing but the best this holiday season.
     

    6. May your Christmas be graced with peace, joy, and blessings. Merry Christmas to you!

    7. Merry Christmas to all my friends and family! It’s that time of the year - to love and feel loved. A time to rejoice with genuine pleasure and a time to feel blessed for everything I have.

    8. Have a blessed Christmas and a memorable year ahead. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

    9. Wishing you a joyful time and a lot of pleasant memories in this season of love and magic. May all your dreams come true.

    10. I am grateful for the motivation and support you give me. The kind of energy you bring to the office is really priceless. Merry Christmas!

    11. I’m sending you warm bear hugs, loving kisses and earnest wishes for the wonderful occasion of Christmas. May you have a splendid Christmas filled with lights, songs, and cheer. Merry Christmas 2022

    12. Whatever is beautiful, and whatever brings you joy, may it be yours this Christmas!

    13. Caring and sharing define the Christmas spirit! Let us not forget that and celebrate this day with full fervor.

    14. X-mas greetings to all! Let this year remove all the sorrows from your life and bring in immense happiness!

