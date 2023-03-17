CHAT GPT 4 tells user 20 job roles that Artificial Intelligence will replace

Artificial Intelligence is designed to help humans, but it seems that it can threaten humans' jobs.

Chat GPT has created a stir in the world of technology. Whether you want to write an essay, give a speech, solve maths problems or want any information about the world, Chat GPT offers a wealth of information in front of you in a jiffy. Like Google, it does not just tell the search result but explains everything by writing it as if it is talking to you. This is the reason why artificial intelligence has become a threat to many jobs.

Chat GPT is designed to help humans, but it seems that it can threaten humans' jobs. According to reports, many US tech companies have started using this technology, which has replaced humans in many places. Worryingly, Chat GPT has launched its upgraded version CHAT GPT 4, which is even more powerful. However, its parent company, Open GI, has denied any threat to human jobs.

To know the capability of Chat GPT, a Twitter user posed this question to Chat GPT itself. A user named Prashant Rangaswamy asked about the 20 jobs that Chat GPT can replace. The answer given by Chat GPT was surprising.

Chat GPT 4 can replace these 20 jobs:

* Data Entry Operator

* Customer Service Representative

* Proofreader

* Legal advisor

* Bookkeeper

* Translator

* Copywriter

* Market research analyst

* Social media manager

* Appointment scheduler

* Tele marketer

* Virtual assistant

* Transcriptionist

* News reporter

* Travel agent

* Tutor

* Technical support analyst

* Email marketer

* Content moderator

* Recruiter

