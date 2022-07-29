Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

The BGMI game has been verified to have been deleted from both the Google Play store and the Apple App store, despite the fact that the IT ministry has not yet made an official announcement. The removal of BGMI from the Google Play store and the App store was explained by Krafton, who also verified the news.

The popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, has been removed by Google from the Play Store in India as a result of a New Delhi court order, a year after developer Krafton released the app in response to the South Asian market's ban on the similarly themed game PUBG. Additionally, the BGMI game has been removed from the local Apple App Store.

The BGMI game has been verified to have been deleted from both the Google Play store and the Apple App store, despite the fact that the IT ministry has not yet made an official announcement. The removal of BGMI from the Google Play store and the App store was explained by Krafton, who also verified the news, adding, "We will let you know as we have precise information."

Also Read | How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry

The revelation comes in the wake of escalating hostilities between India and China, two nuclear-armed neighbours who have been at odds particularly since fatal clashes along their shared Himalayan border in 2020. In response, India banned hundreds of China-linked applications, including PUBG and TikTok, which both claimed India as their most significant international user base.

Only Krafton's PUBG, which had its appearance entirely changed, was one of the hundreds of applications that New Delhi had banned in the nation. When BGMI returned to India last year, its creator, Krafton, declared that it had broken relations with Tencent, a Chinese company, and that Indian customers' data would be protected. Additionally, the business has a deal with Microsoft to host BGMI on Azure. Microsoft's public cloud computing solution, Azure, enables game developers to construct, run, and expand their games on a worldwide basis.

Also read: Lucknow: PUBG-addict teen, who shot mom for stopping him from playing, waited for her to die

On September 2, 2020, the Indian government outlawed PUBG mobile. It was reintroduced as Battlegrounds Mobile India after 10 months (BGMI). The largest of the Chinese applications that have successfully avoided detection by relaunching and rebranding with the same functionality is BGMI.