Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store, Apple App Store

    The BGMI game has been verified to have been deleted from both the Google Play store and the Apple App store, despite the fact that the IT ministry has not yet made an official announcement. The removal of BGMI from the Google Play store and the App store was explained by Krafton, who also verified the news.

    Battlegrounds Mobile India removed from Google Play Store Apple App Store gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    The popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, has been removed by Google from the Play Store in India as a result of a New Delhi court order, a year after developer Krafton released the app in response to the South Asian market's ban on the similarly themed game PUBG. Additionally, the BGMI game has been removed from the local Apple App Store.

    The BGMI game has been verified to have been deleted from both the Google Play store and the Apple App store, despite the fact that the IT ministry has not yet made an official announcement. The removal of BGMI from the Google Play store and the App store was explained by Krafton, who also verified the news, adding, "We will let you know as we have precise information."

    Also Read | How is banned PUBG app still available in India? NCPCR asks IT Ministry

    The revelation comes in the wake of escalating hostilities between India and China, two nuclear-armed neighbours who have been at odds particularly since fatal clashes along their shared Himalayan border in 2020. In response, India banned hundreds of China-linked applications, including PUBG and TikTok, which both claimed India as their most significant international user base.

    Only Krafton's PUBG, which had its appearance entirely changed, was one of the hundreds of applications that New Delhi had banned in the nation. When BGMI returned to India last year, its creator, Krafton, declared that it had broken relations with Tencent, a Chinese company, and that Indian customers' data would be protected. Additionally, the business has a deal with Microsoft to host BGMI on Azure. Microsoft's public cloud computing solution, Azure, enables game developers to construct, run, and expand their games on a worldwide basis.

    Also read: Lucknow: PUBG-addict teen, who shot mom for stopping him from playing, waited for her to die

    On September 2, 2020, the Indian government outlawed PUBG mobile. It was reintroduced as Battlegrounds Mobile India after 10 months (BGMI). The largest of the Chinese applications that have successfully avoided detection by relaunching and rebranding with the same functionality is BGMI.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here s how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping gcw

    Here's how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping

    Russia to stay with the International Space Station till 2028 gcw

    Russia to stay with the International Space Station till 2028

    Apple releases fourth version of iOS 16 know 5 big changes introduced gcw

    Apple releases fourth version of iOS 16; know 5 big changes introduced

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India here s why you should buy this budget friendly smartphone gcw

    Redmi 10A Sport launched in India; here's why you should buy this budget-friendly smartphone

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here - adt

    Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro sale starts today; know offers, price, other details here

    Recent Stories

    23 year old Muslim man hacked to death by masked assailants in Mangaluru Section 144 imposed gcw

    23-year-old man hacked to death by masked assailants in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed

    Here s how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping gcw

    Here's how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping

    Is Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Ananya Panday reveals inside secrets RBA

    Is Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna? Ananya Panday reveals inside secrets

    Who is Manisha Ropeta Pakistan first Hindu woman to become DSP gcw

    Who is Manisha Ropeta, Pakistan’s first Hindu woman to become senior cop?

    Video and Pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles RBA

    Video and Pictures: Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh enjoy Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister George Joseph, the Rosapoo Durai of Kallar community snt

    India@75: Barrister George Joseph, the 'Rosapoo Durai' of Kallar community

    Video Icon
    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time snt

    Shop Online Securely Without Punching In Card Details Every Time

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon