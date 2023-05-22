5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone

iQOO has quietly unveiled its latest offering, the iQOO Z7s 5G, in the Indian market. The iQOO Z7 is powered by a MediaTek chip, whereas Z7s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it.

The iQOO Z7s 5G has been quietly released by iQOO in the Indian market. This new smartphone was released this year after the iQOO Z7 5G. The processor is the main difference between the two phones. The Z7s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, whereas the iQOO Z7 is powered by a MediaTek chip. Here are 5 reasons why you should buy this latesr smartphone:

Amazing display: The 6.38-inch AMOLED screen of the iQOO Z7s 5G has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. The display offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. For further protection, the phone has an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Also Read | Apple to introduce ChatGPT, Bard rival? Tech firm begins hiring people to work on AI products

Processor and storage: The Snapdragon 695 chipset from Qualcomm is what drives the iQOO Z7s 5G. There are two RAM versions available for the phone: one with 6 GB and the other with 8 GB, both with 128 GB of internal storage. Furthermore, customers have the choice to increase storage using the included microSD card slot.

Superb camera is a must: The iQOO Z7s 5G has a 16-megapixel front camera for taking pictures. A 64-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) is included on the back panel. A 2-megapixel portrait camera lens and an LED light are included with the main camera.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Users will soon be able to create stickers within the messaging app, says report

Battery and other specs: The FunTouch OS13-enhanced Android 13 operating system-powered iQOO Z7s 5G has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging. Dual SIM support, 5G connection, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack are further noteworthy features.

Price and colours: On the official iQOO India website and Amazon, the iQOO Z7s 5G is already for sale. Both the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage models of the phone are available, with prices starting at Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Customers can pick between the hues Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

Also Read | BGMI is finally available on Google Play Store; Here's how you can download it

(Photo: @ojhaharsh02 | Twitter screengrab)