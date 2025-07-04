watchOS 26 will introduce a battery monitoring feature that alerts users to unusual power drain and offers quick access to power-saving modes. This feature learns from individual usage patterns and detect even minor changes in battery consumption.

Apple is giving the Apple Watch a clever new battery monitoring feature. The next watchOS 26 update will include this new function, which will alert users when their watch is using power more quickly than normal. In addition to the message, the functionality will provide users instant access to power-saving options so they may change to Low Power Mode or make other changes before the device's battery runs out.

This new feature in watchOS 26 compares the battery life of an Apple Watch with its long-term usage habits, according to 9to5Mac. The watch will provide a proactive alarm if it notices that the battery is depleting noticeably more quickly than it has in the past, such as hitting 50% by 7 PM when it should be closer to 75%. According to reports, this message would assist customers prolong the remaining power until they can connect to a charger by flagging the anomaly and giving them a direct shortcut to activate Low Power Mode.

According to the report, this functionality will learn from the user's regular device usage rather than depending on generic benchmarks. This implies that the alarm might be triggered by even minor changes, such increased GPS usage or bad cellular connectivity.

What else can you expect?

Additionally, Apple is redesigning the visual experience with Liquid Glass, a new design language. Supported programs, widgets, and interface components will seem frosted and semi-transparent thanks to this enhanced user interface. All Apple devices will have this new user interface.

Apple Intelligence-powered Workout Buddy is another forthcoming feature for the Apple Watch. This feature can even highlight performance milestones, such the user's fastest mile, and will use real-time sensor data to provide customised encouragement throughout workouts. If users would rather work out quietly, the watch may turn off audio feedback and will deliver inspirational messages created by Fitness+ coaches.

Currently in developer beta, watchOS 26 is anticipated to be made accessible to the general public this fall, most likely in conjunction with the next Apple Watch model. It will be compatible with Apple Watch Series 6 and beyond, including the second-generation SE and Apple Watch Ultra versions.