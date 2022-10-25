Apple rolls out iOS 16.1 with new features; know how to download and more

Apple has started to roll out an iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users on Diwali. The iOS 16.1 is the first major update of the iOS 16 and it comes with several new features that the company promised.

On Diwali, Apple began to distribute the iOS 16.1 upgrade to eligible iPhone customers. When the iOS 16 operating system was initially unveiled at WWDC 2022, the business promised a number of new features that are included in the iOS 16.1, which is the first significant upgrade to the iOS 16. The much anticipated iPadOS 16 for Apple iPads was released alongside the much-anticipated iOS 16.1. The battery level is displayed in the status bar, screenshots now have a new user interface, and the home screen may be specifically customised, among other important enhancements, in Apple iOS 16.1.

In iOS 16, Apple launched a new function that allows iPhone users to view the battery percentage; however, the capability was previously only available on a few specific iPhone models. With the release of iOS 16.1, Apple included a new battery percentage indicator to the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

Also Read | WhatsApp outage: Meta trying to fix 'as soon as possible'; crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

After pressing the "Customize" interface on the Lock Screen, Apple iPhone users will now also be able to see a choice between the Lock Screen or the Home Screen. The feature makes it simpler to change the iPhone's appearance from a single location.

All iPhone devices released in 2017 or after may run OS 16.1. This indicates that Apple iPhone 8 or later are compatible with iOS 16.1. The new iOS 16.1 will be a free Over-the-Air (OTA) upgrade, which means that iPhones will automatically receive the latest operating system. You may follow these instructions to learn how to download and install iOS 16.1 on your Apple iPhone:

On your Apple iPhone, launch the Settings app.

Choose General from the menu.

Tap Software Update from the page's top navigation.

You may see iOS 16.1 on the following page as it becomes available. Tap the install button just on that page if it's there.

Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

iOS 16.1 will download and install on your Apple iPhone as soon as you touch the install button. Make sure your data is backed up and your iPhone has enough battery life before downloading.