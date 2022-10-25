Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple rolls out iOS 16.1 with new features; know how to download and more

    Apple has started to roll out an iOS 16.1 update for eligible iPhone users on Diwali. The iOS 16.1 is the first major update of the iOS 16 and it comes with several new features that the company promised.

    Apple rolls out iOS 161 with new features know how to download and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    On Diwali, Apple began to distribute the iOS 16.1 upgrade to eligible iPhone customers. When the iOS 16 operating system was initially unveiled at WWDC 2022, the business promised a number of new features that are included in the iOS 16.1, which is the first significant upgrade to the iOS 16. The much anticipated iPadOS 16 for Apple iPads was released alongside the much-anticipated iOS 16.1. The battery level is displayed in the status bar, screenshots now have a new user interface, and the home screen may be specifically customised, among other important enhancements, in Apple iOS 16.1.

    In iOS 16, Apple launched a new function that allows iPhone users to view the battery percentage; however, the capability was previously only available on a few specific iPhone models. With the release of iOS 16.1, Apple included a new battery percentage indicator to the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini.

    Also Read | WhatsApp outage: Meta trying to fix 'as soon as possible'; crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

    After pressing the "Customize" interface on the Lock Screen, Apple iPhone users will now also be able to see a choice between the Lock Screen or the Home Screen. The feature makes it simpler to change the iPhone's appearance from a single location.

    All iPhone devices released in 2017 or after may run OS 16.1. This indicates that Apple iPhone 8 or later are compatible with iOS 16.1. The new iOS 16.1 will be a free Over-the-Air (OTA) upgrade, which means that iPhones will automatically receive the latest operating system. You may follow these instructions to learn how to download and install iOS 16.1 on your Apple iPhone:

    • On your Apple iPhone, launch the Settings app.
    • Choose General from the menu.
    • Tap Software Update from the page's top navigation.
    • You may see iOS 16.1 on the following page as it becomes available. Tap the install button just on that page if it's there.

    Also Read | Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

    iOS 16.1 will download and install on your Apple iPhone as soon as you touch the install button. Make sure your data is backed up and your iPhone has enough battery life before downloading.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Play Store: India fines Google Rs 936.44 crore for Play Store policies

    'Play' fair: India fines Google Rs 936.44 crore for Play Store policies

    WhatsApp service resumes after 2 hours; it isn't longest outage: Details here AJR

    WhatsApp service resumes after 2 hours; it isn't longest outage: Details here

    WhatsApp down: Meta says India very critical market; most testing of new product features happen here snt

    WhatsApp down: Meta says India very critical market; most testing of new product features happen here

    WhatsApp has crashed

    WhatsApp services restored after nearly 2 hours, IT ministry seeks report from Meta

    WhatsApp outage Messaging app down in India users complain of disruption gcw

    WhatsApp outage: Meta trying to fix 'as soon as possible'; crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

    Recent Stories

    Elephant attempts to get inside bus, find out what happens next - gps

    Watch: Elephant attempts to get inside bus, find out what happens next

    After Balenciaga Vogue now Adidas terminates partnership with Ye Kanye West RBA

    After Balenciaga, Vogue now Adidas terminates partnership with Ye (Kanye West)- read report

    football Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Can Lewandowski secure a miracle in crunch Champions League clash snt

    Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Can Lewandowski secure a miracle in crunch Champions League clash?

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23, Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City: Jude Bellingham is something special and has the mentality - Pep Guardiola-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Jude Bellingham is something special and has the mentality' - Pep Guardiola

    Google Play Store: India fines Google Rs 936.44 crore for Play Store policies

    'Play' fair: India fines Google Rs 936.44 crore for Play Store policies

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon