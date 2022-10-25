Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

India will witness the Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, today (October 25). Here are the photography tips that can help you capture the solar eclipse from your smartphone.

Today, India will see a solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan on October 25. The solar eclipse will start at 16:29:10 and end at 18:26:03 according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are a few quick guidelines to follow if you're wondering how to photograph the celestial spectacle with your smartphone. However, before snapping that picture-perfect picture, remember that you should never gaze straight at the sun without a solar screen. Don't zoom in Over the last few years, smartphone manufacturers have started to add numerous lenses to their products. Despite the light and distance from the subject, these lenses enable users to get the finest possible photographs. Use the telephoto lens on your smartphone to obtain the greatest close-up and avoid the grains when photographing the solar eclipse.

Use a protective film When aiming your smartphone camera straight at the sun, it is always advised to apply a protective film or UV filter since X-rays from the solar eclipse might harm the sensor. The coating serves as additional protection and prevents overexposure and damage to the sensor. Use a tripod It is generally advised to utilise a tripod while recording any celestial event with your smartphone in order to achieve the desired results. The use of a tripod ensures that the pictures are steady and clear. Additionally, it permits experimentation with the shutter speed without concern about stability.