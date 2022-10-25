Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 1:40 PM IST

    India will witness the Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, today (October 25). Here are the photography tips that can help you capture the solar eclipse from your smartphone.

    solar eclipse

    Today, India will see a solar eclipse, or Surya Grahan on October 25. The solar eclipse will start at 16:29:10 and end at 18:26:03 according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are a few quick guidelines to follow if you're wondering how to photograph the celestial spectacle with your smartphone. However, before snapping that picture-perfect picture, remember that you should never gaze straight at the sun without a solar screen.

    Don't zoom in

    Over the last few years, smartphone manufacturers have started to add numerous lenses to their products.  Despite the light and distance from the subject, these lenses enable users to get the finest possible photographs. Use the telephoto lens on your smartphone to obtain the greatest close-up and avoid the grains when photographing the solar eclipse.

    world photography day

    Use a protective film

    When aiming your smartphone camera straight at the sun, it is always advised to apply a protective film or UV filter since X-rays from the solar eclipse might harm the sensor. The coating serves as additional protection and prevents overexposure and damage to the sensor.

    Use a tripod

    It is generally advised to utilise a tripod while recording any celestial event with your smartphone in order to achieve the desired results. The use of a tripod ensures that the pictures are steady and clear. Additionally, it permits experimentation with the shutter speed without concern about stability.

    Adjust the exposure

    All smartphone cameras have options for exposure management. The quantity of light in your photographs may be changed by altering the exposure. In plain terms, it lets you adjust an image's brightness. Depending on the image you want to take, you may change the exposure. You may alter the exposure setting today to enhance or dim the brightness of the sun in your photograph in order to accurately catch the eclipse.

    Wear proper glasses

    Buy certified eclipse glasses or wear binoculars to safeguard your eyes from harmful rays while taking shots.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 25 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 25, 2022: Beneficial day for Pisces, Aquarius; be careful for Gemini, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for October 25 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 25, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer See picture here gcw

    'Beautifully captures...': Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer; See pic

    Govardhan Puja 2022: Check date, timing and everything you need to know AJR

    Govardhan Puja 2022: Check date, timing and everything you need to know

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022 Know time history significance other details about it gcw

    Diwali Muhurat trading 2022: Know time, significance, other details about it

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    Here how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look

    Gujarat Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained - adt

    Gujarat: Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained

    football Lionel Messi to Premier League in 2023 Two clubs that could sign PSG star as a free agent next summer snt

    Lionel Messi to Premier League in 2023? Two clubs that could sign PSG star as a free agent next summer

    WhatsApp has crashed

    WhatsApp crashes; Meta says trying to fix issue 'as soon as possible'

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon