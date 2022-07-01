Apple pushing users to buy fuel directly from CarPlay? Here's an update

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 1, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Apple Inc wants you to be able to buy petrol straight from your car dashboard as soon as this autumn, when the latest version of its CarPlay software is released, speeding the company's quest to transform your car into a shop for products and services.

    A new feature introduced privately at Apple's developer conference this month would allow CarPlay users to travel to a pump and pay petrol directly from a screen in the car, bypassing the traditional procedure of entering or tapping a credit card. The specifics of Apple's developer presentation have not before been revealed.

    Fuel applications are the latest in Apple's ongoing effort to make it easy to buy directly from the navigation screen. It has already included applications for parking, charging electric vehicles, and ordering meals to CarPlay, and it is also adding driving task apps such as recording miles for work trips.

    However, Dallas-based HF Sinclair, which sells gasoline at 1,600 locations across the United States, told Reuters that it intends to employ the new CarPlay technology and would provide further information in the coming months. "We are intrigued by the prospect of people navigating to a Sinclair station and purchasing petrol from their vehicle navigation screen," said Jack Barger, senior vice president of marketing at Sinclair.

    When Apple publishes software upgrades this autumn, the new capability will be available on hundreds of car models that are already CarPlay-compatible.

    To utilise the new CarPlay function, iPhone users will need to download a gasoline company's app to their phone and enter payment information to set up the app, which will be available this autumn. After installing the app, customers will be able to activate a pump and pay by tapping on the navigation screen.

