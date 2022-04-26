Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple now selling smart water bottles with health integration for Rs 5000

    HidrateSpark's smart water bottles automatically track and sync customers' water intake to Apple Health. The HidrateSpark Pro and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL models are $59.95 and $79.95, respectively.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    Last year, Apple released a polishing cloth that was not only panned by many, but also quickly sold out. Now, the corporation is selling yet another strange item that no one could have expected. The Cupertino-based behemoth has begun selling two new smart water bottles from HidrateSpark, which are accessible at the company's online and retail shops.

    The HidrateSpark water bottles are now only available in the United States and are priced at $59.95 (about Rs 4,600) on the company's website. HidrateSpark's smart water bottles automatically track and sync customers' water intake to Apple Health. The HidrateSpark Pro and HidrateSpark Pro STEEL models are $59.95 and $79.95, respectively.

    The higher-end variant, the HIdrateSpark Pro STEEL, is available in two colours: silver and black. It's a vacuum-insulated 32-ounce water bottle with two lids: one for gulp and one with a straw. The bottle also has an LED puck at the bottom that detects the customers' water usage and sends it over Bluetooth to their phone and then to Apple Health.

    The vacuum-insulated bottles keep beverages chilled for up to 24 hours and are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. The LED puck, on the other hand, cannot be washed and must be wiped with a moist towel. The HidrateSpark smart water bottles are now unavailable in India.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
