    Apple employees could get fired if they fail to comply 3 days mandatory attendance: Report

    Apple is asking employees to come to office for at least 3 days. Some of the employees could get fired if they fail to comply with the rule. Apple has previously taken several measures to save costs and avoid layoffs.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

    Apple hasn't yet announced any layoffs, but the business has been making some serious efforts to avoid getting to that point. The IT company allegedly cut its trip budget and postponed incentives. Even some of the initiatives and recruiting have been put on hold. Apple has also reduced spending across divisions and taken further steps to save costs.  Now, it has been discovered that Apple has cracked down on employees not coming to office, people familiar with the matter told The Platformer.

    According to reports, Apple is monitoring employee attendance and is telling those who don't show up to work three days a week that the business will take action against them. According to the referenced source, if staff break the guideline, Apple may dismiss them. This, however, is not a company-wide policy and will only apply to certain areas. The given source is fairly trustworthy and well-known for providing truthful information.

    According to a recent Bloomberg report, supervisors at all levels have allegedly been behaving strict about attendance since the staff is expected to report to the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. 

    As a result, numerous staff apparently worry that Apple may terminate them if they don't fulfil the necessary standards.

    The claimed source stated that Apple has also been keeping track of staff hours and attendance. Employees are now so alarmed by this that they fear losing their jobs if they don't put in the appropriate number of hours. This is due to claims that the business has taken several steps to encourage workers to leave on their own will in order to save money.

    Additionally, Apple has totally stopped hiring for several divisions, and there are just a few key posts still vacant. The corporate teams' incentives have reportedly been postponed by the internet behemoth. 

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
