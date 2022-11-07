Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple likely to shorten ‘Hey Siri’ voice command soon, here's why

    According to reports, Apple is considering a concept that would simplify the trigger word "Hey Siri" to just "Siri." It will be simple, exactly like "Alexa" from Amazon. It will increase the voice assistant's understanding of people and ability to act appropriately.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly working on simplifying Siri’s cue from “Hey Siri” to “Siri”. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that customers will simply need to speak "Siri" to activate Apple's digital assistant, according to a report by The Verge. According to Gurman, Apple has been working on modification for a few months, and it is anticipated that the new trigger command would be released early in 2024 or next year.

    He notes that given that Siri would now need to learn a single trigger phrase in a variety of accents and dialects, Apple may also need to make considerable investments in artificial intelligence training and underlying technical development. By changing the wake word, things will speed up and users will be able to make back-to-back requests.

    Also Read | Samsung takes dig at Apple again; THIS ad urges iPhone users to switch to foldable phone

    According to The Verge, after switching to a single wake word, Siri may now directly compete with Amazon's Alexa, which also utilises a single wake word. Additionally, this would place Apple's assistant ahead of Google Assistant, which must be activated by speaking the phrases "Ok Google" or "Hey Google." Remember that even Microsoft changed the name of the voice assistant from "Hey Cortana" to "Cortana" before putting an end to it.

    Apple is anticipated to incorporate Siri into third-party apps and services in addition to shortening trigger phrases. According to The Verge, the tech giant recently made a few minor changes to the Siri voice assistant by adding a new voice recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community and creating a new Siri activation sound.

    Recent changes made by the company to Siri include a redesigned user interface for the Apple TV, which was released as part of tvOS 16.1 earlier this year.
     

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera, likely to ditch 8P lens: Report

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 12:34 PM IST
