    Apple likely to roll out monthly iPhone subscription soon: Report

    Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event on September 7 and now the tech giant is reportedly bringing an iPhone subscription package combining hardware and services like Apple One this year. 

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

    At the Far Out event on September 7, Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series. Now, the tech giant is apparently introducing an iPhone subscription package this year that combines hardware and services like Apple One. The bundle would enable clients to purchase an iPhone and other services for a monthly price, according to a report by AppleInsider.

    Apple recently debuted its newest range of devices during the company's annual event, but decided not to use the occasion to debut such a service. According to a source, this sort of service will continue to be offered in the upcoming weeks.

    Bloomberg's "Power On" newsletter by Mark Gruman claims that Apple is 'actively testing' the subscription service. Gruman claims that he is still anticipating the debut of this service either later this year or in 2023. The fact that it would be a whole new method to buy an iPhone may have prevented the reported subscription from being revealed at the yearly iPhone announcement.

    Given the expectation of an October event for iPad and Mach launches, there are higher possibilities that Apple could use the presentation as a venue for a subscription launch. The American tech giant currently provides a variety of direct purchasing options for its most recent models, including the iPhone Upgrade Program and payment plans like Apple Card. However, the subscription would be different since clients would also be required to pay for a number of other services on top of the hardware fee.

    Gruman's prediction on Apple's upcoming subscription service debut echoes comments he made in March of this year. Analysts, though, have been speculating about an all-in-one subscription for a while now and think Apple will eventually provide one. Additionally, it is thought that hardware subscriptions may be advantageous to investors since they would change the focus from seasonal one-time purchases to ongoing revenue.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
