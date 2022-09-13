iOS 16 launched: Know prerequisites, how to update your iPhones and more

Apple consumers may now rejoice as iOS 16 has gone live, putting an end to their long wait. It can often take an hour or two to show up on all the iPhones. If you have any queries regarding the procedure or how to update, here's how to do it.

Apple consumers may now rejoice as iOS 16 has gone live on September 12, 2022, putting an end to their long wait. The release started rolling out at 10am PT on September 12, 2022. If you’re reading this just after the release and you don’t see it on your iPhone yet, don’t panic. It can often take an hour or two to show up on all the iPhones around the world. If you have any queries regarding the upgrading procedure or how to update, here's how to do it.

Things to do before upgrading your iPhone to iOS 16

Here's how to make a backup

Like with any software upgrade, it is best to save a backup before you get started. If you have iCloud storage that you have paid for, all you need to do is go to Settings > Tap on your name > Select iCloud > Turn on iCloud Backup. However, there are two procedures for creating a local backup, depending on whether you have a PC or Mac.

Have enough battery

Make sure your iPhone battery is at least 60–70% charged before updating. Because of erratic Wi-Fi and slower download rates, the process can occasionally take a lot longer and use a lot more energy. To be safe, make sure your iPhone is charged and prepared to travel.

Enough storage necessary

Now, if you have a more modern iPhone with more storage, this might not apply to you, but if you have a 64GB iPhone, make sure you have at least 9-10GB of free space. Apple recommends 8GB, however if an update becomes stuck, it may get cached and use up space while being redownloaded.

Following completion of the backup, perform the following actions to upgrade your compatible iPhone to iOS 16:

Go to General > Settings.

Hit the Software Update button.

If iOS 16 is available, the update should be downloaded automatically if Automatic Updates isn't disabled.

At the very end, just click Install Now to launch the update process. Your iPhone will frequently turn on and off while the upgrading is taking place.

It shouldn't take more than 30 minutes to complete the upgrading process.

