Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 16 launched: Know prerequisites, how to update your iPhones and more

    Apple consumers may now rejoice as iOS 16 has gone live, putting an end to their long wait. It can often take an hour or two to show up on all the iPhones. If you have any queries regarding the procedure or how to update, here's how to do it.

    iOS 16 launched Know prerequisites how to update your iPhones and more gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    Apple consumers may now rejoice as iOS 16 has gone live on September 12, 2022, putting an end to their long wait. The release started rolling out at 10am PT on September 12, 2022. If you’re reading this just after the release and you don’t see it on your iPhone yet, don’t panic. It can often take an hour or two to show up on all the iPhones around the world. If you have any queries regarding the upgrading procedure or how to update, here's how to do it.

    Things to do before upgrading your iPhone to iOS 16

    Here's how to make a backup
    Like with any software upgrade, it is best to save a backup before you get started. If you have iCloud storage that you have paid for, all you need to do is go to Settings > Tap on your name > Select iCloud > Turn on iCloud Backup. However, there are two procedures for creating a local backup, depending on whether you have a PC or Mac.

    Also Read | iOS 16 coming to your iPhones on September 12; 5 major features expected to come

    Have enough battery
    Make sure your iPhone battery is at least 60–70% charged before updating. Because of erratic Wi-Fi and slower download rates, the process can occasionally take a lot longer and use a lot more energy. To be safe, make sure your iPhone is charged and prepared to travel.

    Enough storage necessary
    Now, if you have a more modern iPhone with more storage, this might not apply to you, but if you have a 64GB iPhone, make sure you have at least 9-10GB of free space. Apple recommends 8GB, however if an update becomes stuck, it may get cached and use up space while being redownloaded.

    Also Read | Here's why you should not get your iPhone 14 from United States

    Following completion of the backup, perform the following actions to upgrade your compatible iPhone to iOS 16:

    • Go to General > Settings.
    • Hit the Software Update button.
    • If iOS 16 is available, the update should be downloaded automatically if Automatic Updates isn't disabled.
    • At the very end, just click Install Now to launch the update process. Your iPhone will frequently turn on and off while the upgrading is taking place.

    It shouldn't take more than 30 minutes to complete the upgrading process.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 series launch triggers meme fest on social media; Check out

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tesla spacex ceo Elon Musk responds to hacked verified Twitter accounts spamming him with crypto scam links snt

    'Sigh': Elon Musk responds to hacked verified Twitter accounts spamming him with crypto scam links

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey; here's why? - adt

    Vibrant Google logo turns grey today; here's why?

    WhatsApp releases large animated orange heart emoji; know details here - adt

    WhatsApp releases large animated orange heart emoji; know details here

    iOS 16 coming to your iPhones on September 12 5 major features expected to come gcw

    iOS 16 coming to your iPhones on September 12; 5 major features expected to come

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch on September 13 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion to launch on September 13

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru doctor Dr Govind Nandakumar who ran three kilometers to perform surgery speaks to asianet news network

    'Let's just go and do it...' Bengaluru doctor who ran 3 km to perform surgery

    Malaika Arora slips in a gorgeous pink ombre midi dress drb

    Malaika Arora slips in a gorgeous pink ombre midi dress; see pics

    football EPL english premier league 2022-23 resumes from Friday; 3 matches called off-ayh

    EPL 2022-23 resumes from Friday; 3 matches called off

    IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand; predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, West Bengal AJR

    IMD issues orange alert for Uttarakhand; predicts heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, West Bengal

    Emmys 2022 Chrissy Teigen cradles baby bump on red carpet drb

    Emmys 2022: Chrissy Teigen cradles baby bump on red carpet

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon