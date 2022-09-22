Apple likely to redesign battery percentage icon after users’ complaint: Report

Cupertino’s tech giant is now reported to revamp the battery level indicator following an iOS 16.1 beta 2 update. The reintroduction of the battery percentage notifier received mixed opinions among the iPhone users.

Users of iPhones have differing reactions about the battery percentage notifier's reappearance. In contrast to older iPhone models, which displayed the battery percentage indication next to the battery icon, the update now places it inside the battery icon.

As a result, it only displays the percentage until the iPhone's battery drops below 20%, at which point it turns red. The fact that the battery is always full has made the function appear more complicated, which is the opposite of what the feature was intended to do: make it more convenient.

According to a report by 9toMac, the lightning bolt icon is no longer visible after your iPhone reaches 100% charge or is completely charged, and the updated battery percentage indication gives a bolder typeface than it did previously.

In related news, Apple informed in a support page that not all iPhones that received the iOS 16 upgrade had the functionality. According to Apple, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini don't show battery life in the status bar.

According to Macrumors, the battery % indicator will be added to the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini following an iOS 16.1 beta release.

The battery percentage display on the iPhone 14 Pro models is part of Apple's recently unveiled Dynamic Island. The function was already included in iOS 16.1 beta 2, although it is presently only accessible to developers. The next iteration of iOS 16 has not yet received an official release date from Apple.

