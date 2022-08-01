Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple is planning to put ads in the App Store’s Today tab

    Apple will clearly indicate with a label in blue colour beneath any app placement that it is an advertisement. Apple has staked a claim to being a privacy champion, but even for a company that is valued at around a trillion dollars, ads are a crucial part of its operations.

    Apple is planning to put ads in the App store s today tab gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    Even though Apple has always refrained from displaying advertisements to its consumers, you may have come across a handful in the App Store. The business now wants to give customers more locations to see adverts inside the App Store. Apple includes advertisements on the Search tab as well as the search results. Additionally, as the business has noted, you will now see advertisements in Today and on the individual app pages.

    The advertisements are essentially Apple-powered app suggestions. Apple will clearly indicate with a label in blue colour beneath any app placement that it is an advertisement. Apple has staked a claim to being a privacy champion, but even for a company that is valued at around a trillion dollars, ads are a crucial part of its operations. The ads will not be targeted to individual users, instead, Apple will rely on different identifiers to target a larger base of iPhone users with these ads inside the App Store.

    Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G: How and when to watch launch event? Know expected specs, price of upcoming phone

    Additionally, it appears that the developers won't be able to publish the adverts based on how relevant their apps are. For instance, TweetDeck or any other programme connected to the microblogging platform cannot have an advertisement underneath its listing on Twitter. With all these adjustments, Apple's App Store advertisements policy is considerably clearer and better organised than what Google offers on the Play Store. Apple gives its consumers the choice to opt-out of the personalised adverts from the iPhone settings.

    Apple started displaying adverts in App Store search results in 2016 and in September started requesting users' consent to enable Personalized Ads. The new advertisements show that Apple is looking at new revenue streams for the App Store and that advertising may become a more crucial pillar for the firm as its services division expands.

    Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) users face display issue, some raise complaint about late deliveries

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 10T 5G How and when to watch launch event Know expected specs price of upcoming phone gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G: How and when to watch launch event? Know expected specs, price of upcoming phone

    Nothing Phone 1 users face display issue some raise complaint about late deliveries gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) users face display issue, some raise complaint about late deliveries

    Is TikTok working on new music app to challenge Spotify Apple gcw

    Is TikTok working on new music app to challenge Spotify, Apple?

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group here s how to use this feature gcw

    WhatsApp to allow group admins to delete message in a group; here's how to use this feature

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10 here s how to pre-order your phone gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 to launch on August 10; here's how to pre-order your phone

    Recent Stories

    Will Chelsea play spoilsport in Manchester United pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?-ayh

    Will Chelsea play spoilsport in Manchester United's pursuit of Frenkie de Jong?

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here - adt

    OJEE 2022: Registration for round 2 begins today; know how to apply, exam pattern here

    Pencil maggi has become costlier 6 year old girl s letter to PM Modi goes viral gcw

    'Pencil, maggi has become costlier': 6-year-old girl's letter to PM Modi goes viral

    Good news for Singham fans; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film even; report RBA

    Good news for Singham fans; Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn are all set for the biggest cop film even; report

    OnePlus 10T 5G How and when to watch launch event Know expected specs price of upcoming phone gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G: How and when to watch launch event? Know expected specs, price of upcoming phone

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    India@75: Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary who moved an entire nation

    Video Icon