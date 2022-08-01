Apple is planning to put ads in the App Store’s Today tab

Apple will clearly indicate with a label in blue colour beneath any app placement that it is an advertisement. Apple has staked a claim to being a privacy champion, but even for a company that is valued at around a trillion dollars, ads are a crucial part of its operations.

Even though Apple has always refrained from displaying advertisements to its consumers, you may have come across a handful in the App Store. The business now wants to give customers more locations to see adverts inside the App Store. Apple includes advertisements on the Search tab as well as the search results. Additionally, as the business has noted, you will now see advertisements in Today and on the individual app pages.

The advertisements are essentially Apple-powered app suggestions. Apple will clearly indicate with a label in blue colour beneath any app placement that it is an advertisement. Apple has staked a claim to being a privacy champion, but even for a company that is valued at around a trillion dollars, ads are a crucial part of its operations. The ads will not be targeted to individual users, instead, Apple will rely on different identifiers to target a larger base of iPhone users with these ads inside the App Store.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T 5G: How and when to watch launch event? Know expected specs, price of upcoming phone

Additionally, it appears that the developers won't be able to publish the adverts based on how relevant their apps are. For instance, TweetDeck or any other programme connected to the microblogging platform cannot have an advertisement underneath its listing on Twitter. With all these adjustments, Apple's App Store advertisements policy is considerably clearer and better organised than what Google offers on the Play Store. Apple gives its consumers the choice to opt-out of the personalised adverts from the iPhone settings.

Apple started displaying adverts in App Store search results in 2016 and in September started requesting users' consent to enable Personalized Ads. The new advertisements show that Apple is looking at new revenue streams for the App Store and that advertising may become a more crucial pillar for the firm as its services division expands.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) users face display issue, some raise complaint about late deliveries