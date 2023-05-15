Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with better camera, USB-C port likely to be manufactured by Tata Group: Report

As Apple looks to expand its manufacturing base in India, a report suggests that two of 2023 iPhone series phones will be Made in India. The Cupertino-based company may manufacture iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models in India. The report further states that the handsets will be assembled by Tata Group.

Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 15 Plus will reportedly be manufactured by Tata Group in India. The Tata Group, which recently bought Wistron's Indian production line, will produce a small portion of the basic models in the Apple iPhone 15 series, which will make its debut in September of this year.

For those who don't know, Wistron is one of the major firms that produces iPhones in India. Wistron and Tata Group had been in negotiations for an acquisition in India for quite some time. According to reports, the Tata Group will soon join Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare as Apple's fourth supplier of iPhones.

Also Read | Gurugram techie lured to make extra money, loses Rs 42 lakh in 'Like video and earn' fraud

A significant improvement over the normal Apple iPhone 14 phones will be the standard Apple iPhone 15 devices. It is anticipated that Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, a USB-C connector, new colour choices, and a speedier CPU will be included in the Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Only Pro versions could have extras like a telephoto lens or LiDAR for optical zoom.

The premium iPhone 15 Pro Max would be the only device to support the Periscope lens, which would offer 5–6x optical zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's Telephoto lens is anticipated to incorporate a periscope lens, enabling up to 6x zoom while taking pictures with the back camera.

Also Read | Google Photos introduces new AI feature 'Magic Editor'; Know how it will impact your pics

India is believed to be the next China for Apple. The Cupertino-based electronics company intends to shift the majority of its production from China to India after spending around 25 years there. The Apple iPhone models are quickly gaining popularity in the Indian market, and the firm is projected to see exponential growth with the creation of official retail locations combined with local manufacture, lower taxes, and a larger market.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display: Report