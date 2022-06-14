Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade; Details here

    The next generation is expected to include an autofocus camera, which would be an improvement above the current iPhone models' fixed-focus selfie camera. It is projected to make significant advances in selfies and video capture.

    iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

    The iPhone 14 selfie camera will include some of the most important developments in history, such as focusing capability, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. Furthermore, the next iPhone model is said to include a six-piece lens, as compared to the present five-piece lens. According to rumours, Apple assessed a list of vendors for the selfie camera on the iPhone 14 series. Sony, Largan, and LG Innotek might be the key sources to alleviate the crisis.

    Kuo revealed the improvements to the iPhone 14's front camera that we may expect in a Medium article. The next generation is expected to include an autofocus camera, which would be an improvement above the current iPhone models' fixed-focus selfie camera. It is projected to make significant advances in selfies and video capture.

    The iPhone 14's selfie camera is expected to incorporate hardware upgrades such as Voice Coil Motor (VCM) compatibility for object focusing. It will use the mechanical movement of the lens to lock the focus.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 update: Production delayed due to COVID restrictions in China, likely to postpone launch

    Apple is reportedly said to be selling a six-piece lens for the selfie camera. According to Kuo, Genius and Cowell will provide the focusing technology for the iPhone 14. While Genius, located in the United States, is supposed to be the primary provider of the six-piece lens, Cowell, a subsidiary of Luxshare, is said to be the new supplier of VCM technology.

    According to reports, Apple has retained Sony as the sensor manufacturer for the iPhone 14's front camera. LG Innotek and Cowell are also said to be the suppliers of colour correction matrix (CCM) technology.

    Genius and Largan are said to make the optics for the iPhone 14's selfie camera, while Alps and Luxshare will share VCM technology. By obtaining new component suppliers for the selfie camera, Apple looks to be lessening its dependence on Chinese manufacturers for the iPhone 14.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 likely to have 'high-end' front camera, might cost three times more

    Kuo's newest forecasts indicate that the iPhone 14 will be available not only on the standard model, but also on the iPhone 14 Pro variants. The analyst noted some series-wide selfie camera improvements in April. The iPhone 14-series is set to be released in September. Meanwhile, further rumours and information regarding the upcoming iPhone models are likely to circulate on the internet.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing phone 1 to be manufactured in India know all other details gcw

    Nothing phone (1) to be manufactured in India, know all other details

    Apple to continue manufacturing older iPad Pro models Heres what we know gcw

    Apple to continue manufacturing older iPad Pro models? Here's what we know

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56490 Know latest offers on Amazon Flipkart gcw

    Want to buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 56,490? Know latest offers on Amazon, Flipkart

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28 all you need to know gcw

    HTC to launch its first metaverse smartphone on June 28; all you need to know

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers report gcw

    Meta to bring full-fledged AR glasses for developers: Report

    Recent Stories

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video - gps

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video

    Tukaram Pagdi for PM Modi: What you must know about it - adt

    'Tukaram Pagdi' for PM Modi: What you must know about it

    Nothing phone 1 to be manufactured in India know all other details gcw

    Nothing phone (1) to be manufactured in India, know all other details

    Rahul Gandhi ED interrogation details emerge evasive on questions sources

    Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

    football Ronaldo tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional snt

    Ronaldo's tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon