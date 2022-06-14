iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade; Details here

The next generation is expected to include an autofocus camera, which would be an improvement above the current iPhone models' fixed-focus selfie camera. It is projected to make significant advances in selfies and video capture.

The iPhone 14 selfie camera will include some of the most important developments in history, such as focusing capability, according to Ming-Chi Kuo. Furthermore, the next iPhone model is said to include a six-piece lens, as compared to the present five-piece lens. According to rumours, Apple assessed a list of vendors for the selfie camera on the iPhone 14 series. Sony, Largan, and LG Innotek might be the key sources to alleviate the crisis.

Kuo revealed the improvements to the iPhone 14's front camera that we may expect in a Medium article. The next generation is expected to include an autofocus camera, which would be an improvement above the current iPhone models' fixed-focus selfie camera. It is projected to make significant advances in selfies and video capture.

The iPhone 14's selfie camera is expected to incorporate hardware upgrades such as Voice Coil Motor (VCM) compatibility for object focusing. It will use the mechanical movement of the lens to lock the focus.

Apple is reportedly said to be selling a six-piece lens for the selfie camera. According to Kuo, Genius and Cowell will provide the focusing technology for the iPhone 14. While Genius, located in the United States, is supposed to be the primary provider of the six-piece lens, Cowell, a subsidiary of Luxshare, is said to be the new supplier of VCM technology.

According to reports, Apple has retained Sony as the sensor manufacturer for the iPhone 14's front camera. LG Innotek and Cowell are also said to be the suppliers of colour correction matrix (CCM) technology.

Genius and Largan are said to make the optics for the iPhone 14's selfie camera, while Alps and Luxshare will share VCM technology. By obtaining new component suppliers for the selfie camera, Apple looks to be lessening its dependence on Chinese manufacturers for the iPhone 14.

Kuo's newest forecasts indicate that the iPhone 14 will be available not only on the standard model, but also on the iPhone 14 Pro variants. The analyst noted some series-wide selfie camera improvements in April. The iPhone 14-series is set to be released in September. Meanwhile, further rumours and information regarding the upcoming iPhone models are likely to circulate on the internet.