Apple iPhone users will be able to access Airtel 5G, Jio 5G services from next week

Apple will enable 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme next week for the select iPhone users in the country, the tech giant confirmed on Wednesday. Those using iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will get an upcoming software update on 5G.

Before the software is made accessible to the general public, users can test out pre-release versions and enjoy the newest features thanks to the Beta programme. The best 5G experience for iPhone customers will be provided as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance are complete, according to a statement made by Apple last month.

The business had stated in a statement that "5G will be activated via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone customers in December." Users may provide Apple input on product quality and usability through the beta programme, which aids Apple in finding problems, fixing them, and improving its software.

To access the most recent public betas and future upgrades, including the 5G beta that will be made available to Airtel and Jio users starting next week, a user must enrol their iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Program.

The makers of smartphones are attempting to make 5G available on their products as India introduces 5G gradually, beginning with major metro areas. An forthcoming software update on 5G will be available to users of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (third generation) handsets.

In order to guarantee a fantastic experience for iPhone consumers, Apple conducts intensive testing with carrier partners. In order to enable consumers remain in contact, share, and enjoy the material, iPhone gives users very fast download and upload speeds, improved streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G.

With enhanced support for independent networks, 5G on the iPhone is now available to more than 250 carrier partners in more than 70 regions worldwide.