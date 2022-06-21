Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites; Details here

    Apple is planning to bring a new capability called 'Automatic Verification' to iPhones and Macs. According to a recent MacRumors report, Automatic Verification would allow websites to know that you are not a robot without the formality of performing the brain test.

    Apple iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 21, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    iOS 16 is expected to be released later this year, and it has been said that users will no longer have to deal with CAPTCHAs, which require you to solve a riddle or discriminate between various pictures for security concerns.

    Apple is planning to bring a new capability called 'Automatic Verification' to iPhones and Macs. According to a recent MacRumors report, Automatic Verification would allow websites to know that you are not a robot without the formality of performing the brain test.

    In order to design the new system, Apple partnered and worked with two large content delivery networks, 'Fastly' and 'Cloudflare.' The system was meant to protect the Mac and iPhone from spam, and it could be used for security and to prevent the usage of repeated CAPTCHAs.

    Also Read | Apple M2-powered MacBook Pro will go on pre-orders starting June 17; Know price, how to book

    Apple has said that while your Apple ID is used as evidence of identification, your smartphone or computer/laptop will not send out the data linked with it (such as an email address or contact number).

    Captcha simply means that your gadget is determining if you are a person or whether it is being managed by a hacker or tech.

    In a video, Apple Internet Technologies chief Tommy Pauly demonstrates how CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart) and site challenges may occasionally limit genuine people with impairments. According to the video, "Private Access Tokens are what let servers to automatically trust clients introduced in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura."

    The new features join a slew of existing iOS and macOS technologies designed to let consumers visit websites safely. Private Relay and Hide My Email were previously released by Apple.

    Also Read | iOS 16 to come with walkie-talkie capabilities, support eSIM transfer via Bluetooth

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cloudflare outage takes down over 500 websites - adt

    Cloudflare outage takes down over 500 websites

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India on June 27 Everything you need to know about it gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India on June 27; Everything you need to know about it

    Telegram Premium launched in India All about Rs 390 subscription plan and other details gcw

    Telegram Premium launched in India: All about Rs 390 subscription plan and other details

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions for iOS soon Report gcw

    WhatsApp to bring more emojis for message reactions soon: Report

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar dress them in Prada Balenciaga and others gcw

    Meta sets up online store for digital avatar, dress them in Prada, Balenciaga and others

    Recent Stories

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank pay-per-view PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match-ayh

    WWE: Injured Rhea Ripley out of Money in the Bank PPV; Carmella replaces her in title match

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer scores high on advance booking drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer scores high on advance booking

    Shiv Sena's internal matter, Uddhav Thackeray will resolve: Sharad Pawar after Eknath Shinde rebellion - adt

    Shiv Sena's internal matter, Uddhav Thackeray will resolve: Sharad Pawar after Eknath Shinde rebellion

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 12th science results 2022 declared Know pass percentage toppers other details gcw

    JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: 91.43% pass in intermediate, 91.19% students pass in matric

    Will never cheat Eknath Shinde shares cryptic tweets as Shiv Sena sacks him from party gcw

    'Will never cheat...': Eknath Shinde shares cryptic tweet as Shiv Sena sacks him

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon