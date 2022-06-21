iOS 16 will let you bypass CAPTCHAs on some apps and websites; Details here

Apple is planning to bring a new capability called 'Automatic Verification' to iPhones and Macs. According to a recent MacRumors report, Automatic Verification would allow websites to know that you are not a robot without the formality of performing the brain test.

iOS 16 is expected to be released later this year, and it has been said that users will no longer have to deal with CAPTCHAs, which require you to solve a riddle or discriminate between various pictures for security concerns.

In order to design the new system, Apple partnered and worked with two large content delivery networks, 'Fastly' and 'Cloudflare.' The system was meant to protect the Mac and iPhone from spam, and it could be used for security and to prevent the usage of repeated CAPTCHAs.

Apple has said that while your Apple ID is used as evidence of identification, your smartphone or computer/laptop will not send out the data linked with it (such as an email address or contact number).

Captcha simply means that your gadget is determining if you are a person or whether it is being managed by a hacker or tech.

In a video, Apple Internet Technologies chief Tommy Pauly demonstrates how CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing Test to Tell Computers and Humans Apart) and site challenges may occasionally limit genuine people with impairments. According to the video, "Private Access Tokens are what let servers to automatically trust clients introduced in iOS 16 and macOS Ventura."

The new features join a slew of existing iOS and macOS technologies designed to let consumers visit websites safely. Private Relay and Hide My Email were previously released by Apple.

