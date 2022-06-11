iOS 16 to come with walkie-talkie capabilities, support eSIM transfer via Bluetooth

According to MacRumors, touching on "Set up eSIM" in the Settings app on an iPhone running iOS 16 brings up an option to transfer an eSIM and its associated phone number from another iPhone through Bluetooth.

The all-new iOS 16 was announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, and it includes a new functionality that lets an eSIM to be transferred between iPhones through Bluetooth while setting up cellular connection.

According to MacRumors, touching on "Set up eSIM" in the Settings app on an iPhone running iOS 16 brings up an option to transfer an eSIM and its associated phone number from another iPhone through Bluetooth.

To transfer an eSIM from another iPhone, Apple recommends that the other iPhone be close, unlocked, Bluetooth enabled, and running iOS 16 or later. The capability appears to be accessible in a number of countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, although Bluetooth transfers of eSIMs provided by carriers that enable the feature can only be completed.

Given that iOS 16 was only introduced a few days ago and is now in development, carrier support may be restricted for the time being, according to the source. Apple also keeps the more traditional way of activating an eSIM by scanning a QR code given by a carrier.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows consumers to activate a carrier's cellular plan without the usage of a physical nano-SIM card. The iPhone XS, which is newer, supports a single eSIM, whereas all four iPhone 13 versions support two eSIMs.

iOS 16's first beta was distributed to developers earlier this week, and a public beta will be available in July. According to Apple, iOS 16 will be ready in the autumn, at which point the new eSIM transfer capability will be available to all customers.

