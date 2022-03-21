Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iOS 15.4 update is causing battery drainage for few users: Report

    Apple began bringing out iOS 15.4 earlier this week, along with iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.3, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4.

    iOS 15 point 4 update is causing battery drainage for few users Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 1:32 PM IST

    Apple, which just released an update, iOS 15.4, is said to be causing battery depletion for certain users. According to various media reports, restricted feature availability may be the least of iOS 15.4's problems, since an increasing number of users are experiencing poor battery life following the OTA.

    Things like the iPhone 13 Pro Max have a half-day battery life. According to the research, an earlier iPhone 11 loses 80 percent of its battery charge in 24 hours with two hours of screen on time. Apple began bringing out iOS 15.4 earlier this week, along with iPadOS 15.4, watchOS 8.5, macOS Monterey 12.3, tvOS 15.4, and HomePod Software 15.4.

    The ability to unlock the phone with Face ID while wearing a mask is the main highlight feature. However, the new Face ID only works on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, and it is slower and less secure.

    Also read: Apple unveils cheapest iPhone SE with A15 Bionic chipset, 5G support, starting price of Rs 43,900

    In addition, iOS 15.4 includes over 100 new emoji from the Emoji 14.0 collection. In the handshake emoji, users may now select different skin tones for each hand. It also includes a new voice option for Siri, the ability to provide time and date information offline, EU Digital Covid Certificate support in vaccine cards in Apple Wallet, improvements to Safari web page translations with support for Italian and Chinese, improvements to the Podcasts app, and more. 

    The system upgrade, which began rolling out last week, included a slew of new features, including the ability to "unlock iPhone using a face mask." Some customers on social media say that their iPhone 13 models are experiencing odd battery depletion following the system upgrade. In one situation, a user of an iPhone 13 Pro Max alleges that the device only lasts a day. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a big 4,352mAh battery that can comfortably power the device for a whole day.

    Also Read | Apple Watch’s ECG feature yet again saves man’s life in Haryana

    Also read: Apple announces new green versions of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro; price starting at Rs 79,900

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
