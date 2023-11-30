Google Play reveals best apps and games of 2023 in India; Check full list here

Google has selected apps across 24 categories on the India Play Store for its Best of 2023 list and many apps are from local developers. A list of 2023's best Android apps and games in India, across a range of categories, including those chosen by users as well as its own editorial team.

Level SuperMind, a mind performance app that counts YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia as one of its co-founders, has been picked as the best app of 2023.

The app helps users enhance their mindfulness using customised artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled routes that include meditation, workouts, diaries, and sleep tales. It was also selected as the best app in the personal improvement category.

Meanwhile, therapy app 'THAP: Your Happiness Gym' was chosen by users in India as their favourite app for the year, following a nearly month-long voting process on the Play Store. In the 'Best App for Good' category, it was chosen as the best app with the environmental platform Earth5R and the instructional tool Autism Basics.

In terms of games, Monopoly Go, a mobile version of the popular board game by Scopely, was picked as the best game of 2023. On the other hand, Indian gamers voted Sybo and Outplay Entertainment's puzzle adventure game Subway Surfers Blast their favourite of the year.

The best Made in India game is Battle Stars, a multiplayer mobile shooting game developed by SuperGaming, a Pune-based company. One of the winners in the Best on Play Pass games category is the company's social deduction game, Silly Royale. With no in-app purchases or advertisements, Google Play Pass is a subscription service that gives customers access to hundreds of applications and games.

Bombay Play's 'Block Heads: Duel Puzzle Games' and Studio Sirah's 'Kurukshetra: Ascension' were selected as the Best Indie (independent) games for 2023.

Meanwhile, Bombay Play co-founder Oliver Jones said this win is a testament to the startup's mission of building high-quality social, live and real-time games from India for the world. Along with Niantic's Pokemon Go and Electronic Arts' soccer game EA Sports FC Mobile Soccer, Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was chosen as the winner in the Best Ongoing games category. In the Best Multiplayer games category, Krafton's Road to Valour: Empires triumphed alongside Tencent's Undawn and Farlight Games' Call of Dragons.

Overall, Google has selected apps across 24 categories on the India Play Store, with many of these titles coming from local developers. It has also announced similar app choices for multiple countries including the United States.

