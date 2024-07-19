Amazon Prime Day sale to start from July 20: Check out THESE smartphone deals from Xiaomi, OnePlus and more

Whether you're in the market for a new phone or looking to upgrade your tech, this event promises some attractive discounts. Here’s a sneak peek at the exciting deals Amazon has unveiled.

Best smartphone deals from Apple, OnePlus, and more

Apple iPhone 13: Prices for the iPhone 13 will start at Rs 47,999, which includes bank discounts. For those who love Apple, this is a great chance to get this well-liked model at a substantial savings.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: After applying coupon reductions and bank incentives, the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would cost just Rs 74,999 for those who are interested. Owning a top-tier Samsung gadget is now more inexpensive than ever thanks to this offer.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro: The iQOO Neo 9 Pro will cost 29,999 rupees. For many customers, this model is a wise choice since it offers excellent value together with strong performance.

OnePlus mobile devices: The price of the OnePlus 12 5G is set to be Rs 52,999. With all relevant reductions applied, the potent OnePlus 12R 5G (16GB + 256GB) will only cost Rs 40,999. You may even save an additional Rs 5,000 by trading in your phone. Additionally, the OnePlus Open will be available on a 12-month interest-free financing plan with a monthly payment of Rs 10,000.

Offers and discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and other brands



Samsung: Samsung fans may now get fast bank discounts of up to Rs 8,000, increasing the accessibility of their high-end smartphones.

Xiaomi and iQOO: Prices for an iQOO phone will begin at Rs 9,999 if that's what you're after. Xiaomi phones, meanwhile, will be on sale for Rs 7,699 after discounts. With coupon offers, the Redmi 12 5G will now just cost Rs 11,499, making it a more affordable choice for those on a tight budget.

Realme discounts & offers: At Rs 7,499, Realme phones will be available. Along with coupon offers of up to Rs 4,000, customers may benefit from an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,000. After applying bank incentives and coupon reductions, the Realme Narzo 70x would cost Rs 11,749, while the Narzo 70 Pro will cost Rs 15,249.

Poco and Moto phones: Poco phones will start at an affordable Rs 6,499 pricing point. The Poco M6 5G will cost Rs 8,299 after bank discounts, while the Poco X6 5G will retail for Rs 17,999. Last but not least is the Moto Razr 50 Ultra flip phone, which will retail for an effective Rs 89,999.

