Airtel launched a new fraud detection technology in India to combat spam on messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp. The AI-powered system actively blocks access to malicious websites and domains in real-time across various platforms.

In India, Airtel unveiled a brand-new, cutting-edge fraud detection technology that is expected to address the problem of spam on messaging applications like Telegram and WhatsApp. According to the operator, the new technology actively detects and prevents access to dangerous domains and websites in real-time. Along with spam call and SMS detection for its consumers, this is the company's newest AI-powered technology.

According to Airtel, the new system incorporates web browsers, email applications, social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram, messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp, over-the-top (OTT) streaming apps, and even conventional SMS channels.

By continually evaluating internet behavior, the system detects bogus domains and protects users from visiting potentially harmful websites.

Airtel created this platform with a multi-layered intelligence architecture that not only filters suspicious domains but also combines real-time threat intelligence from worldwide databases with Airtel's own library of known cyber threat actors.

When a user attempts to access a flagged or hazardous link, the system prevents the site from loading and redirects the user to a warning page explaining the reason for the restriction.

This newly announced protection solution will be automatically activated for all Airtel users, including mobile and internet, at no additional fee. The deployment began in Airtel's Haryana telecom circle, and the firm intends to spread the service to other parts of India in the near future.

As part of its continuous efforts to fortify its cybersecurity infrastructure, Airtel has made this improvement. It comes after similar campaign was launched earlier this year. Airtel started offering free spam notifications for incoming calls and SMS messages in April.

Recently, the spam detection feature was expanded to monitor foreign numbers and sources, further protecting users from unsolicited and potentially dangerous contacts.