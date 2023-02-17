Apple iPhone 15 Pro leaked image reveals new design and USB-C port: Report

With the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is planning to adopt a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port in order to comply with regulatory changes that are being introduced in Europe.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro image with USB-C port has been leaked online, confirming that Cupertino based tech giant is finally bidding goodbye to its iconic ‘Lightning port’. The purported Apple iPhone 15 Pro's chassis with a USB-C connector can be seen in a photo posted by MacRumors. Long overdue new rules from the European Union and India have compelled the tech behemoth, Apple, to adopt the USB-C port for its iPhones. For those who are not aware, the EU recently enacted a new rule mandating USB Type-C as the only acceptable charger in an effort to cut down on e-waste.

The leaked image of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro suggests that the company is only making the switch this year. According to the new legislation, Apple iPhone versions released in 2024 or later must have a USB-C port.

The purported picture of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro also reveals a deeper border curve in addition to the USB-C connector. The device's polished metal finish also suggests that Apple is using titanium rather than stainless steel. According to reports, the forthcoming Apple iPhone 15 series will include 4 models, all of which will support USB-C charging and vary significantly from the recently released Apple iPhone 14 range in terms of features.

It's anticipated that the smartphones will have larger camera apertures and thinner bezels. Older tweets from renowned Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo claim that only the Pro versions of the iPhone 15 series will support high-speed transfer even though all four models will support USB-C charging. According to earlier rumours, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 won't have a USB-C charging connection, which would have signalled the start of the tech giant's complete shift.

